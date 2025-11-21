Josh Allen Ejects From NFL MVP Odds Conversation, Matt Stafford and Drake Maye Shorten
After a dud performance on Thursday Night Football, which included getting hurt, Josh Allen’s repeat MVP campaign is all but done, according to oddsmakers.
The Bills quarterback was third in the odds at +475 on DraftKings Sportsbook heading into Thursday night. He is now +1400 after the Bills dropped an ugly loss against the Texans and Allen was picked off twice and failed to account for a touchdown against Houston’s stingy defense.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye seemed to benefit from Allen’s stinker. Already the betting favorites before the game, their odds shortened even more after it.
Stafford was +150 at DK before the game, but is now +125 at DK. Maye, who was +185, is now +140.
Inexplicably, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor saw his odds get worse. He was +650 at DK. He’s now +800. That’s weird.
Allen follows Taylor now. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is +2000. It doesn’t seem Vegas believes he, or anyone else, has a chance to win the award barring a miracle. Jalen Hurts is +3500 at DK.
It does seem to be down to Stafford and Maye at this point. Stafford has thrown for 2,557 yards, 27 TDs and 2 INTs. Maye has thrown for 2,836 yards, 20 TDs and 5 INTs. Maye has also rushed for 285 yards and two more scores. Stafford has nothing in those categories.
The Rams and Patriots are tied with the Eagles and Broncos atop their respective conferences. The best quarterback on the team with the most wins at the end of the season tends to have an advantage in the MVP race.
The Patriots toughest remaining games are against the Bills and Ravens. Every other opponent they face has a losing record. The Rams face a slightly tougher gauntlet with games against teams with winning records like the Bucs, Panthers, Lions and Seahawks.
Allen, meanwhile, has 2,709 passing yards with 18 TDs and 371 passing yards and 10 rushing TDs. He's thrown nine INTs, however, and the Bills are two games behind the Patriots in the loss column with a 7-4 record.
Here are the NFL MVP odds at DK for the Top 10 players.
- Matthew Stafford +125
- Drake Maye +140
- Jonathan Taylor +800
- Josh Allen +1400
- Patrick Mahomes +2000
- Jalen Hurts +3500
- Sam Darnold +5000
- Lamar Jackson +5000
- Jared Goff +5500
- Jordan Love +6500
- Daniel Jones +6500
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
