Josh Allen MVP Odds: Bills Quarterback Undervalued in Latest Standings?
We're quickly approaching the halfway mark of the 2024 NFL season and not only are we getting a better idea of which teams are contenders, but we're also starting to narrow in on which players truly have a shot of being named NFL MVP.
If you're looking to place a bet on who's going to win it, now's your chance. No player provides better betting value than Josh Allen, who's in the drivers seat to win his first MVP of his career.
NFL MVP odds
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Lamar Jackson +350
- Josh Allen +400
- Patrick Mahomes +500
- Jared Goff +700
Josh Allen is the betting favorite at some sportsbooks, like FanDuel Sportsbook where he's listed at +270, but if you want to bet on him the best odds you'll find at 4-1 at BetMGM.
Not only has Allen led the Bills to a 6-2 record while posting some of the best quarterback statistics in the NFL, but he's done it with very little help on offense. Before the Bills acquired Amari Cooper a couple of weeks ago, he had by far the least amount of help he's had on offense since joining the NFL. His top receiver was a rookie in Keon Coleman for the first six games of the season.
What has also been impressive has been his ability to not turn the ball over, an area that he's struggled with in seasons past. He threw his first interception of the season in Week 8 against the Seahawks, meanwhile he has tossed 14 touchdowns and ran for three others.
The other strong argument that could be made is Lamar Jackson of the Ravens, but if the MVP race is close at the end of the season, voters may lean toward Allen due to potential voter fatigue after Jackson won the award for a second time last season.
At 4-1 odds, bet on Allen to win MVP now before it's too late.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.