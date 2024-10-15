Josh Allen MVP Odds Soar Past Lamar Jackson, CJ Stroud After Week 6
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen turned in another strong performance in Week 6, accounting for three touchdowns on Monday Night Football against the New York Jets.
Allen threw for 215 yards and two scores, adding a rushing touchdown and a key third-down scamper to ice the game for Buffalo in the fourth quarter.
The star quarterback has now thrown 10 touchdown passes and zero interceptions on the season while rushing for another three scores.
Despite Buffalo losing Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs in the offseason, it sits at 4-2, atop the AFC East. As a result, Allen has gotten some major love in the NFL MVP odds.
After entering Week 6 at +650 – tied with CJ Stroud in the market – Allen moved to +475 in the latest odds, behind only Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Latest NFL MVP Odds
- Patrick Mahomes: +360
- Josh Allen: +475
- Lamar Jackson: +550
- CJ Stroud: +650
- Jayden Daniels: +1100
- Sam Darnold: +1400
- Brock Purdy: +1400
- Joe Burrow: +1700
- Jared Goff: +1800
- Jordan Love: +2200
Josh Allen Holds No. 2 Spot in NFL MVP Odds
Allen certainly deserves a lot of MVP love for his play this season, but I’m not so sure that these odds correctly display who has been the best quarterback so far this season.
One could argue that there is value in betting on Allen at +475 since Mahomes really hasn’t played well (six touchdowns, six interceptions in five games) despite Kansas City being 5-0 on the season.
Allen also has a little bit of a narrative on his side since he lost his two top receivers from last season. Now, the Bills quarterback is still winning games with less help, and he continued that in Week 6 with star running back James Cook (toe) sidelined against the Jets.
However, I don’t think he’s the best value on the board, even with a 4-2 record.
Allen has already lost – and lost badly – to Lamar Jackson this season, and the Ravens quarterback may have better numbers than him as well.
On Monday, I discussed where there is a real chance Jackson could win back-to-back league MVPs:
After starting 0-2, the Ravens are now 4-2 and atop the AFC North, sitting behind only the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans in the standings in the conference. The Ravens have pulled off some impressive wins too, knocking off the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders.
Jackson has been at the center of it all, completing 67 percent of his passes for 1,529 yards, 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions in six games. He’s also been elite on the ground – as always – rushing for 403 yards and two scores while posting an insane 6.3 yards per carry.
The numbers for Jackson and Allen are very similar, but Jackson has the head-to-head win – and some more impressive victories – early on this season.
Still, both players have outplayed Mahomes and have a real case to be the favorite in this market the second the Chiefs stumble.
