Lamar Jackson MVP Odds Skyrocket After Leading Ravens to Fourth Straight Win
Could we see a back-to-back MVP in the 2024 NFL season?
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is certainly making a case that he deserves to be in the running for a second straight MVP after leading the Ravens to a fourth consecutive win in Week 6.
After starting 0-2, the Ravens are now 4-2 and atop the AFC North, sitting behind only the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans in the standings in the conference. The Ravens have pulled off some impressive wins too, knocking off the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders.
Jackson has been at the center of it all, completing 67 percent of his passes for 1,529 yards, 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions in six games. He’s also been elite on the ground – as always – rushing for 403 yards and two scores while posting an insane 6.3 yards per carry.
After knocking off Washington in Week 6, Jackson saw his MVP odds skyrocket – now to the No. 2 spot on the board – ahead of Week 7.
Latest NFL MVP Odds
- Patrick Mahomes: +350
- Lamar Jackson: +550
- Josh Allen: +650
- CJ Stroud: +650
- Jayden Daniels: +1100
- Brock Purdy: +1300
- Sam Darnold: +1400
- Joe Burrow: +1700
- Jared Goff: +1800
- Jordan Love: +2200
Lamar Jackson Undervalued in MVP Race?
Jackson remains behind Patrick Mhaomes (+350) in this market, but it feels like oddsmakers are doing a lot of projecting on Mahomes’ part so far this season.
The Kansas City Chiefs star has led his team to a 5-0 start (Kansas City was on the bye in Week 6), but he hasn’t put up the numbers you’d expect.
In fact, Mahomes led the NFL in interceptions through the first five weeks of the season, throwing six picks and just six touchdown passes. He is completing 69.4 percent of his passes and throwing for 247 yards per game, but the Chiefs quarterback doesn’t have nearly as good of numbers as Jackson so far in 2024.
The one trump card?
Mahomes did beat Jackson head-to-head in Week 1.
Still, with Rashee Rice out for the Chiefs, it’s possible that Mahomes’ numbers don’t see a major increase as the season goes on.
If that’s the case – and the Ravens are in the mix for the No. 1 seed – how is Jackson not the MVP?
Baltimore has the best running game in the NFL because of the quarterback’s dual-threat ability, and he’s thrown the ball extremely well in 2024, averaging his highest passing yards per game (254.8) mark of his career.
It’s hard to say someone is “undervalued” when they’re No. 2 in the odds, but just based on numbers alone, Jackson should probably be the favorite in this market now that Baltimore is back in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the conference.
