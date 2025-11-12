Is Josh Giddey Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bulls vs. Pistons)
Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey is listed as questionable on Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons due to an ankle injury.
Earlier this week, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Giddey's ankle issue would keep him out two games at most, and the star guard already missed the team's loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.
So, it appears Giddey is a true game-time decision on Wednesday in Detroit.
The Bulls are off to a fast start this season, winning six of their first 10 games, and Giddey's play has been a major reason why. The former lottery pick is averaging 21.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.
Giddey is picking up right where he left off at the end of last season when he led the Bulls on a major push to make the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference.
Even though he's questionable for tonight's game, Giddey could be worth a look in the prop market if he's able to play on Wednesday.
Best Josh Giddey Prop Bet vs. Pistons
Josh Giddey to Record a Triple-Double (+469)
This is a bit of a long shot prop, but Giddey already has two triple-doubles this season, and these odds give him just an implied probability of 17.57 percent to record a third one on Wednesday. I think that's pretty good value, especially since Giddey has seven double-doubles in nine games and is averaging over nine assists and nine rebounds per contest.
In fact, Giddey is averaging 22.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game over his last six matchups.
Detroit is coming off an overtime game against the lowly Washington Wizards on Monday, so Giddey may be in a good spot to stuff the stat sheet tonight. This seaso, he's averaging 13.8 potential assists and 13.8 rebound chances per game, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to getting a triple-double.
