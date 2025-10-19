Is Josh Jacobs Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Cardinals)
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is listed as questionable for Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals with an illness and a calf injury.
However, he was a full participant in Friday's practice, which puts him on track to suit up on Sunday.
This is great news for the Packers, as Jacobs has arguably been their best player on offense in the 2025 season. The veteran running back has 98 carries for 359 yards and six scores on the ground and 15 catches (on 19 targets) for 176 yards through the air.
As long as he suits up on Sunday -- and the Packers' practice report suggests he will -- he should be in line for a massive workload against Arizona.
Here's a look at how to bet on Jacobs in the prop market in Week 7.
Best Josh Jacobs Prop Bet for Week 7 vs. Cardinals
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite prop bet for Jacobs on Sunday:
Josh Jacobs OVER 74.5 Rushing Yards (-111)
The Cardinals rushing defense ranks in the middle of the pack overall this season, allowing 102 yards per game. However, they’ve seen a few backs rush for solid yardage in recent weeks, and that should continue here against the Packers.
Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs has run for at least 75 yards in three of five games this season, all coming within his past four contests, including 86 and 93 yards in the last two weeks.
The Packers are likely going to be leading throughout this game, which should mean plenty of carries for Jacobs. He’s had a total of 40 carries in the last two weeks and should see similar usage in Arizona.
