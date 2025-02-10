Kansas City Chiefs Odds to Win Super Bowl 2026 (Chiefs Still Expected to Contend)
The three-peat dream is dead for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Patrick Mahomes and company struggled mightily on offense in Super Bowl LIX, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 after falling down 24-0 at halftime.
Even though the Chiefs have been a perennial contender, they have two blowout losses in the Super Bowl in the Mahomes era -- in addition to three wins. Now, Kansas City will look to start a new streak in the 2025 season, although it isn't favored to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
Chiefs Odds to Win Super Bowl 60
Kansas City was flat-out dominated in Super Bowl LX, but that's not stopping oddsmakers from believing in Patrick Mahomes.
Since Mahomes took over as the starter, the Chiefs have at least made the AFC title game in every single season (seven in row), so there is an expectation that they'll be in the mix again next season.
Here's a look at the full odds to win Super Bowl LX:
- Philadelphia Eagles: +600
- Kansas City Chiefs: +700
- Buffalo Bills: +700
- Baltimore Ravens: +700
- Detroit Lions: +900
- San Francisco 49ers: +1500
- Cincinnati Bengals: +1800
- Washington Commanders: +1900
- Green Bay Packers: +1900
- Los Angeles Rams: +2800
- Los Angeles Chargers: +2800
- Houston Texans: +3000
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +3500
- Denver Broncos: +3500
- Minnesota Vikings: +4000
- Chicago Bears: +4000
- Dallas Cowboys: +6000
- Seattle Seahawks: +6500
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +6500
- Miami Dolphins: +6500
- Atlanta Falcons: +6500
- Arizona Cardinals: +7000
- New England Patriots: +8000
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +10000
- Las Vegas Raiders: +11000
- Indianapolis Colts: +11000
- Carolina Panthers: +13000
- New York Jets: +15000
- New Orleans Saints: +15000
- New York Giants: +18000
- Tennessee Titans: +20000
- Cleveland Browns: +20000
Even though the Chiefs are +700 to win the Super Bowl, they are one of five teams with shorter than 10/1 odds, a sign that oddsmakers expect next season to be yet another competitive one atop the standings in each conference.
Kansas City went 15-2 in the 2024 regular season, but it didn't score more than 30 points in a game until the AFC title game.
After a terrible showing on offense in Super Bowl LIX, the Chiefs may want to go back to the drawing board after surrounding homes with veterans like DeAndre Hopkins, Hollywood Brown and even Travis Kelce -- all who aren't the same players (Brown mainly due to injury) that they used to be.
Even though the Chiefs didn't get to compete the three-peat, they're still viewed as one of the top teams in the NFL going forward.
