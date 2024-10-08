Kansas State vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7
Big 12 contenders meet in Boulder, Colorado on Saturday night in Big 12 action.
Kansas State entered the season as one of the top choices to win the new-look conference, and outside of a turnover filled outing at BYU, the team has looked the part. However, will the team’s suspect passing game hold the team back on the road against a talented Colorado team?
Let’s dig into this pivotal Big 12 showdown on Saturday night.
Kansas State vs. Colorado Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kansas State: -4.5 (-110)
- Colorado: +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kansas State: -245
- Colorado: +200
Total: 56.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Kansas State vs. Colorado How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 12
- Game Time: 10:15 PM EST
- Venue: Folsom Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Kansas State Record: 4-1
- Colorado Record: 4-1
Kansas State vs. Colorado Key Players to Watch
Kansas State
Avery Johnson: Johnson is a dynamic player who is best used as a rusher, racking up at least 60 yards over the last three games with two touchdowns, but in competitive affairs his inability to pass effectively is an issue. Johnson has only four big time throws and six turnover worthy plays on the season.
Colorado
Shedeur Sanders: One of the best quarterbacks in the country, Sanders is at the center of the Colorado offense, which appears to be rounding into form after hanging more than 40 points on UCF prior to its BYE week last week. Sanders is a high level passer, making 15 big time throws to two turnover worthy plays while racking up 1,630 passing yards in five games.
Kansas State vs. Colorado Prediction and Pick
This is a poor matchup for Kansas State against Colorado’s high octane offense.
The Wildcats defense is elite against the run, ranking fifth in EPA/Rush and 16th in yards per carry allowed, but the Buffaloes are a pass-happy offense. Colorado passes the ball nearly 62% of the time when it possesses the ball, fifth in the country.
For Kansas State, that’s a grave concern. The Wildcats are bottom 10 in the country in terms of pass rush grade, per Pro Football Focus, and are 88th in EPA/Pass.
Meanwhile, the Buffaloes proved that it’s improving on the defensive side of the ball, particularly against the run, 38th in defensive line yards and 44th in EPA/Rush, which is massive against a run-first K-State offense.
If the Wildcats fall behind, it’s going to be tough sledding to come from behind given Johnson’s inability to pass the ball effectively. K-State is sixth in EPA/Rush and 59th in EPA/Pass.
I’ll take the points with the live underdog.
PICK: Colorado +4.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.