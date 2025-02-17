Kansas State vs. Utah Prediction, Odds, Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 17
It’s been an up-and-down season for the Kansas State Wildcats, as they knocked off No. 13 Arizona last week at home before losing badly on the road to the BYU Cougars.
Barring a massive run in the Big 12 tournament, the NCAA Tournament seems like a longshot for Kansas State heading into Monday’s matchup with the Utah Utes.
Utah (14-11, 6-8 Big 12) has not been great in conference play, but it has won nine of 12 games at home entering this matchup. Oddsmakers have Craig Smith’s team favored by 2.5 points against a Wildcats squad that has just two true road wins in the 2024-25 season.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s action.
Kansas State vs. Utah Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Kansas State +2.5 (-110)
- Utah -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kansas State: +114
- Utah: -135
Total
- 146.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Kansas State vs. Utah How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 17
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Kansas State record: 13-12
- Utah record: 14-11
Kansas State vs. Utah Best College Basketball Prop Bets
Kansas State Best College Basketball Prop Bet
- Coleman Hawkins 4+ Assists (-140)
The Utes are allowing less than 13 assists per game to opponents this season, but Coleman Hawkins (4.4 APG) may be undervalued here.
Over his last nine games, Hawkins is averaging 5.4 assists per game, picking up at least four in seven of those matchups. He’s also played at least 30 minutes in each game over that stretch, so bettors can take comfort in knowing he’ll have plenty of chances to move the rock on offense.
Utah Best College Basketball Prop Bet
- Jake Wahlin 6+ Rebounds (-130)
Since entering the starting lineup on Jan. 11, Wahlin is averaging 6.6 rebounds per game, picking up at least six in six of his 11 matchups. Kansas State is beatable on the glass, ranking 149th in the country in opponent rebounds per game.
Wahlin’s expanded role over the last month makes him an intriguing pick for this prop.
Kansas State vs. Utah Prediction and Pick
Kansas State has not fared well on the road this season, and I’m not sold on it covering the spread in Utah.
While the Wildcats are an impressive 5-2 against top-25 teams in the 2024-25 season, they have not turned that record into consistent wins. As a result, they rank 59th in KenPom’s latest rankings.
Utah has posted an average scoring margin of +14.6 points per game as the home team this season, and it’s coming off a massive win at home against a too-25 foe in Kansas.
While both of these teams may be facing an uphill battle to make the NCAA Tournament, they are both dominant at home and subpar on the road. With a spread this tight, I’ll back the Utes to move to 10-3 at home this season.
Pick: Utah -2.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.