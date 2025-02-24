Kansas vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 24
Kansas will continue to hunt consistency ahead of the NCAA Tournament with a road game at Big 12 bottom dweller Colorado.
The Jayhawks snapped a two game losing streak on the road by throttling Oklahoma State at home, but now they must prove that they can travel at altitude and handle business. Kansas is a considerable road favorite on Monday night against the Buffaloes, who stunned Baylor at home over the weekend in hopes of ending its dismal season on a high note.
With that in mind, can the Buffs keep it up? Let’s break it down with all the betting information below.
Kansas vs. Colorado Best Prop Bets
Kansas
Hunter Dickinson UNDER 16.5 Points (-105)
The big man has seen his production continue to drop as the season goes on, and this matchup may be a tricky one for him on the road.
Dickinson has failed to clear this prop in three straight games and hasn’t played more than 30 minutes over the last four.
This will be an interesting test against Colorado, who is an incredibly compact defense that is elite at shutting off the rim for opponents, ranking 21st in field goal percentage allowed near the rim, per Haslametrics.
This is impactful considering Dickinson is struggling a ton from the perimeter, making only three of his 20 3-point attempts in league play. If forced to operate near the mid-post and beyond, we can see the Jayhawks big man play the role of a facilitator more often in this one.
Colorado
Julian Hammond UNDER 12.5 Points (-120)
Hammond struggled to handle the elite on-ball defense of Dajuan Harris in the first meeting, scoring only two points on one-of-seven shooting on February 11.
This number is baking in a higher end outcome for the senior guard, who has gone under this number in six of the last seven games, and I don’t see it with a tough matchup and an overall elite defense.
Kansas vs. Colorado Prediction and Pick
We have a recent datapoint between these two with Colorado covering on the road as 17.5-point underdogs on February 11, losing 71-59.
The matchup shifts to Boulder, Colorado, and the market has adjusted for some of Kansas’ poor play in addition to the late season uptick in efficiency from the Buffs with Colorado catching 6.5 points.
The home-road splits for both teams, and the overall matchup edges for Colorado land me on the side of the home underdog.
Kansas has been a nightmare on the road this season, ranking 339th in Haslametrics away from home rating, while Colorado always benefits from its home court at altitude, ranking seventh in the same rating.
Meanwhile, just last week the Jayhawks struggled at altitude with the team’s shaky bench play factoring in against the likes of BYU and Utah, losing by seven to the Utes and 34 to the Cougars.
I’ll grab the points on Monday night.
PICK: Colorado +6.5 (-110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
