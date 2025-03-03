Kansas vs. Houston Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Monday, March 3
The first meeting between Houston and Kansas was a double-overtime thriller that saw the Cougars eventually come away with the 92-86 victory. Now, the two teams will face off in a rematch in the final stretch of the regular season.
Houston has already clinched the Big 12 regular season title, but they can continue to bolster their resume to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks also have a chance to improve their seeding in both the NCAA Tournament and the Big 12 Conference Tournament.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this conference rematch.
Kansas vs. Houston Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Kansas +10.5 (-102)
- Houston -10.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Kansas +480
- Houston -670
Total:
- 132.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kansas vs. Houston How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 3
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Fertitta Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Kansas Record: 19-10 (10-8 Conference)
- Houston Record: 25-4 (17-1 Conference)
Kansas vs. Houston Key Players to Watch in Prop Market
Kansas Jayhawks
Hunter Dickinson: Kansas will go as far as Hunter Dickinson will take them. He's the Jayhawks leading scorer, averaging 16.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He recorded 17 points and eight rebounds the last time these two teams faced-off. Expect him to have a big performance on Monday night.
Houston Cougars
Ja'Wan Roberts: Ja'Wan roberts exploded for 24 points, nine rebounds, and five assists the last time these teams met. If he is able to bring that type of performance again on Monday night, the Cougars are going to cruise to a win.
Kansas vs. Houston Prediction and Pick
If any team wants to be able to hang with Houston, the best defensive team in the country, their offense has to catch fire. Unfortunately for the Jayhawks, their shooting numbers on the road this season have been atrocious. Their effective field goal percentage drops from 56.85% on their home court down to 48.7% on the road.
As a result, their average scoring margin drops 15.1 points from +14.9 at home to -0.2 on the road. That's bad news when you have to hit the road to take on arguably the best team in the country.
I'll confidently lay the points with Houston on Monday, despite the fact the Cougars have already locked up the top spot in the Big 12.
Pick: Houston -10.5 (-120) via FanDuel
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!