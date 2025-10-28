Is Karl-Anthony Towns Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Bucks)
New York Knicks star big man Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks due to a quad strain.
Towns has played in all three of the Knicks' games this season despite the injury, but he's off to a bit of a slow start, shooting just 40.5 percent from the field. Towns has knocked down 38.9 percent of his 3-pointers and is grabbing 14.0 rebounds per game, but his overall scoring is down from his All-NBA 2024-25 season.
The Knicks have ruled out Mitchell Robinson for the fourth game in a row on Tuesday, so it would be surprising to see Towns sit, especially since this game isn't the second night of a back-to-back for New York.
Still, the star big man may be tough to trust in the prop market aginst a tough Bucks frontcourt of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner.
Oddsmakers have set the Knicks as slight favorites on the road in this matchup, a sign that Towns is going to play. Even with that, I believe Towns isn't the Knick that bettors should trust in the prop market in this Eastern Conference battle.
Best Knicks Prop Bet vs. Bucks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jalen Brunson OVER 27.5 Points (-105)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying Brunson in the prop market against the Bucks:
This season, Brunson has scored 23, 31 and 37 points, attempting at least 18 shots in every game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.
The All-NBA guard remains the focal point of the Knicks’ offense, and he could see even more touches if one of Karl-Anthony Towns, Miles McBride or Guerschon Yabusele (all questionable) sits on Tuesday night.
Brunson had a poor shooting game in the Knicks’ opener, but he has bounced back to make 24 field goal attempts over his last two games. He’s also torched the Bucks and their weak perimeter defense in recent seasons, scoring 44, 15, 43, 38, 36, 24, 45 and 44 points in his last eight games against them (dating back to the 2022-23 season).
This a great spot to bet on Brunson to continue his hot start to the 2025-26 campaign.
