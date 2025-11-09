Is Kayshon Boutte Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Buccaneers)
The New England Patriots won't have wide receiver Kayshon Boutte in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a hamstring injury.
The former sixth-round pick went down in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons and did not return, receiving just one target in 18 snaps before suffering the injury. Boutte has played in 66.5 percent of the team's snaps this season, so the Patriots will have to look elsewhere for help at receiver on Sunday.
Boutte has been an important player in the New England offense this season, catching 23 of his 31 targets for 435 yards and five scores. A deep-ball threat, Boutte had four scores in the three weeks prior to going down against Atlanta.
With the young receiver out on Sunday, New England will likely lean on Stefon Diggs as the No. 1 option in the passing game. Still, there may be a receiver that is undervalued in the prop market in Week 10.
Best Patriots Prop Bet for Week 10 vs. Bucs
Demario Douglas OVER 2.5 Receptions (-174)
With Boutte out, Douglas should see an expanded role in Week 10 after he caught four of his six targets for 100 yards and a score in Week 9.
This season, Douglas only has 18 receptions on 30 targets, but he's caught three or more passes in three of his last four games.
He should play a bigger snap share in Week 10, and he was targeted on six of his 16 snaps in Week 9. I don't mind taking a shot on Douglas on Sunday in what may be a shootout (the total is 48.5).
