Is Kelsey Plum Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Storm vs. Sparks)
The Los Angeles Sparks will be without their best player on Tuesday night, as star guard Kelsey Plum has been ruled out against the Seattle Storm due to a leg injury.
Plum has played in all 12 of the Sparks' games so far this season, and Los Angeles is just 4-8. So, it is likely facing an uphill battle without the All-Star guard on Tuesday in a WNBA Commissioner's Cup matchup.
Oddsmakers agree, as the odds for this game at DraftKings Sportsbook saw a massive shift after Plum was ruled out. After opening as four-point underdogs at home, the Sparks are now nine-point underdogs against Skylar Diggins and company.
Plum isn't the only player who will miss this game, as the Sparks have also ruled out Rae Burrell, Cameron Brink, Julie Allemand and Odyssey Sims. Los Angeles has also struggled at home in the 2025 season, goin 1-5 straight up in six games.
Acquired in a trade this offseason, Plum has been awesome for the Sparks in 2025 even though the team has struggled record wise. She is averaging 20.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 37.4 percent from beyond the arc.
With the Sparks facing an uphill battle on Tuesday night, there is a good chance they find themselves five games under .500 ahead of their next game. Plum will get a chance to return to action on Saturday, June 21 against the Minnesota Lynx, who currently are 10-1 in the 2025 season.
