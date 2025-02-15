Kentucky vs. Texas Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 15
A marquee matchup in the SEC is set to take place on Saturday when No. 15 Kentucky takes on unranked Texas.
The Longhorns have been struggling lately, losers in four of their last five games. A win against a ranked Kentucky squad would get their season back on track but if the Wildcats lost yet another game, their NCAA Tournament hopes will take a significant blow.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this game.
Kentucky vs. Texas Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Kentucky: +1.5 (-108)
- Texas: -1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Kentucky: +104
- Texas: -125
Total: 157.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Kentucky vs. Texas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 15th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Moody Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Kentucky Record: 17-7
- Texas Record: 15-10
Kentucky vs. Texas Key Players to Watch
Kentucky
Otega Oweh: Otega Oweh is a jack of all trades for Kentucky. Not only is he the Wildcats' leading scorer, averaging 15.9 points per game, but he's also averaging 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.5 steals.
Texas
Tre Johnson: This team will go as far as Tre Johnson can take them. He's averaging 19.3 points per game along with 26 assists and 2.9 rebounds. The downside is when his game is off, it's tough for the rest of the team to pick up the slack.
Kentucky vs. Texas Prediction and Pick
We're not going to overthink this one. This game features two of the best offenses in the country so let's go ahead and bet the OVER. Kentucky ranks 14th in effective field goal percentage and Texas isn't far behind, ranking 23rd.
Defensively, neither team is in the top 75 in defensive efficiency, leaving the door open for an offensive shootout.
Not only are both teams great at shooting, but neither turns the ball over at a high clip resulting in them both ranking inside the top 25 in Floor%, recording at least one point in at least 53% of their offensive possessions.
Let's root for points in this SEC showdown.
Pick: OVER 157.5 (-115 via FanDuel Sportsbook)
