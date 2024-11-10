Is Keon Coleman Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Colts)
The Buffalo Bills have ruled out rookie receiver Keon Coleman for their Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Coleman, who is dealing with a wrist injury, wasn’t placed on injured reserved by the team, but head coach Sean McDermott has already suggested that the injury could keep the rookie out for multiple weeks.
Coleman has been an important player for the Bills this season, catching 22 passes for 417 yards and three scores in nine games (eight starts). Now, Buffalo will move forward with Khalil Shaki, Amari Cooper (questionable for this game), Curtis Samuel and others as the top receivers for Josh Allen.
With Buffalo looking to improve to 8-2 on the season, who should bettors consider wagering on to pick up the slack for Coleman on Sunday?
Here’s my top player to target in the prop market in Week 10.
Khalil Shakir Prop Bets for Week 10 vs. Colts
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over -135/Under +105)
- Receiving Yards: 61.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: +185
All season long, Shakir has been one of the top options for Allen in this passing game, and that’s been especially true over the last three weeks.
Shakir has 24 targets and 22 receptions over that stretch, turning those into performances of 65, 107 and 50 yards. He has not found the end zone in this three-game stretch, making him a risky bet at just +185 to score on Sunday.
That being said, I really like Shakir’s receptions prop in Week 10. He’s made at least six catches in all three of those games, and he’s cleared 5.5 receptions in one other game this season.
With Cooper questionable, there’s a chance that Shakir operates as the clear-cut No. 1 receiver after he’s played in 53 percent or more of the Bills’ snaps in the last three games.
If you’re going to bet on a Buffalo receiver, Shakir is the way to go on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
