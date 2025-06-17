Kevin Durant Reportedly Prefers Trade to Spurs, Skyrocketing Their 2026 NBA Finals Odds
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant figures to be the next major domino to fall in the NBA trade market prior to the 2025 NBA Draft, and some new reporting revealed his preferred destination.
According to The Athletic's Sam Amick and Jon Krawczynski, offers from the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat have come up short so far for Durant, even though those are his preferred landing spots.
Amick and Krawczynski also reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves could get involved again in Durant talks, even though they weren't one of his preferred landing spots.
"But amid their most recent round of talks with Phoenix, the Timberwolves were made aware that he prefers to play elsewhere — specifically, league sources say, the Spurs," Amick and Krawczynski wrote.
With the Spurs being listed as the top team on Durant's wish list, oddsmakers continue to move their odds to win the title next season. San Antonio is now +1600 to win the Finals in the 2025-26 campaign, tied with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Spurs have the seventh-best odds to win it all at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Earlier this month, the Spurs have skyrocketed to the favorite for Durant's next team in odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. However, FanDuel has taken the market down, and it has not reposted odds since this latest report regarding Durant's future.
There's not doubt that adding Durant to a core of De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama (along with the No. 2 pick in this year's draft) would make the Spurs a dangerous team in the West. However, Amick and Krawczynski reported that San Antonio has not been super aggressive in its pursuit of the former league MVP.
"The Rockets and Suns have had meaningful discussions about a deal, team sources said," they wrote. "Houston has a firm offer on the table but Phoenix, to this point, has been seriously underwhelmed by it. The Spurs, league sources say, have been conservative in their pursuit of Durant."
It remains to be seen if other teams will be able to get in on the Durant sweepstakes, as one of the caveats to making a Durant trade is getting him to sign an extension with the franchise since he's entering the final season of his contract in thre 2025-26 campaign.
San Antonio appears to be well-positioned to give Durant everything he wants, but the team is certainly being cautious with its future assets since it should have a long runway as a contender with Wemby on the roster.
It's worth noting that both Houston (+1200) and Minnesota (+1000) have better odds to win the title than the Spurs next season at DraftKings. That could change if Durant ends up heading to San Antonio.
Last season, Durant appeared in 62 games for the Suns and averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting an impressive 52.7 percent from the field and 43.0 percent from beyond the arc.
