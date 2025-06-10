Kevin Durant Trade Odds: Spurs Skyrocket to Favorite to Land Suns Star This Offseason
The Kevin Durant sweepstakes this summer are getting interesting.
After the Houston Rockets were set as the favorite to pry Durant away from the Phoenix Suns this offseason, there has been some major movement in the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The San Antonio Spurs (+170) are now the favorite to land Durant in an offseason trade. Based on those odds, the Spurs have an implied probability of 37.04 percent to add Durant to the roster.
A Durant trade makes a ton of sense for the Spurs if they want to win now, as they already have a solid core with Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, and De'Aaron Fox. San Antonio also has the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft that it could dangle in a potential deal.
It seems like a guarantee that Durant will be on the move this offseason, as ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently reported that there's a "98 percent chance" that Durant is done in Phoenix.
It's also interesting that the Durant odds movement to San Antonio comes on the heels of Windhorst reporting that there is no market for Giannis Antetokounmpo, as the Milwaukee Bucks intend to keep him -- at least for now.
If the Spurs had previously desired Giannis in the trade market, they may be now eyeing Durant as a way to get into the playoff mix in the 2025-26 season.
Durant is still one of the best scorers in the game, as he averaged 26.6 points per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 43.0 percent from beyond the arc in the 2024-25 season.
With the former league MVP likely on the move, it's becoming clear that oddsmakers expect the Spurs to be the team to make the hardest push for him in the trade market.
