Kevin Durant Trade Odds: Rockets, Spurs Set as Favorites for Suns Star's Next Team
Kevin Durant is likely going to be on the move from the Phoenix Suns in the offseason, and oddsmakers have recently released odds for his next team.
The Houston Rockets (+300) are set as the favorite, as they own many of the Suns' picks and could help Phoenix unlock its future drafts. However, oddsmakers have several teams at 10/1 or shorter odds, including the Suns, San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks for the team Durant will play for next season.
Kevin Durant Next Team Odds
- Houston Rockets: +300
- Phoenix Suns: +470
- San Antonio Spurs: +650
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +750
- New York Knicks: +1000
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +1900
- Dallas Mavericks: +2100
- Miami Heat: +2200
- New Orleans Pelicans: +2200
- Los Angeles Clippers: +2200
- Sacramento Kings: +2600
- Golden State Warriors: +2600
- Boston Celtics: +2700
- Orlando Magic: +2900
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +2900
- Denver Nuggets: +2900
No other team has shorter than +3400 odds.
The Latest Rumors for Kevin Durant
There have been a ton of rumors surrounding Durant this offseason, including one where the Suns apparently want a center back in return for the two-time NBA Finals MVP.
Houston Rockets
Recently, the Rockets and Spurs have really come forward as the primary teams that will be involved in talks for Durant.
Early last week, The Athletic's Kelly Iko reported that the Suns and Rockets have been in contact, and that Phoenix has gradually lowered the asking price for KD.
"This is not to say the Rockets and Suns are not in communication," Iko wrote. "On the contrary, Phoenix is aggressive in pursuit of a) trading Kevin Durant and b) regaining full control of their draft capital starting with the No. 10 pick in next month’s draft, team sources said. Since the conclusion of the season, Houston has fielded several calls from Phoenix, who have since gradually lowered their asking price for Durant, those sources said. There is a price where the Rockets would be interested, but with a fear of breaking up their roster for a 36-year-old coming off injury, doubt remains over a deal materializing."
San Antonio Spurs
Recently, Phoenix Suns reporter and Arizona Sports radio talk show host John Gambadoro shared some intel on where Durant believe's he'll be next season.
"I do know somebody that has been with Kevin Durant recently, and Kevin Durant and this person talked about the Spurs," Gambadoro said. "...I don't want to say who, but again, somebody that KD knows and trusts that was talking to KD, he mentioned the Spurs."
The Spurs could accelerate their timeline around Victor Wembanyama and make a move for Durant, and they have the draft picks to get it done. However, San Antonio may want to continue building a younger core since it has the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and has each of the last two Rookie of the Year winners in Wemby and Stephon Castle.
Done in Phoenix?
ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently reported that he's "98 percent" sure that KD won't be in Phoenix next season.
“Kevin Durant, I’m like 98 percent sure he’s not going to be a Sun next year,” Windhorst said. “How it works out? I’m about one percent sure. There’s going to be a number of teams interested, but some of it is going to depend on whether Durant is a player they keep on a one-year contract or they want to give him a contract extension, which I suspect he’s going to want.”
There could be a bunch of teams in on the Durant sweepstakes, but the Suns' likely desire to get some of their own draft capital back makes Houston a more likely destination that any other team. Houston holds many of the Suns' picks from a trade last offseason with the Brooklyn Nets.
