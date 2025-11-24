Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight? (Update, Betting Impact for Rockets vs. Suns)
The Houston Rockets will be without superstar forward Kevin Durant for their next two games, including Monday night's matchup with the Phoenix Suns.
Durant reportedly is dealing with a family matter, which will keep him out at least until the team's game against the Utah Jazz on Sunday, Nov. 30.
Hopefully, everything is OK in Durant's personal life and the Houston star will be able to return to the court later on this month.
As for Monday, Durant's absence has impacted the Rockets a bit, as they are just 6.5-point favorites on the road against the Suns, who are playing the second night of a back-to-back in this matchup.
With Durant out of the lineup, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson and others will have bigger roles in the offense for a Rockets team that is 10-4 this season and holds the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Suns in this Western Conference battle.
Best Rockets Prop Bet vs. Suns
Jabari Smith Jr. OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-187)
I'm buying Smith as a 3-point shooter on Monday night, as he should see a few more touches with Durant out of the lineup.
Smith is shooting 39.5 percent from beyond the arc on 5.8 attempts per game this season, averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers per game. So, he's already clearing this line with relative ease with Durant playing, finishing with two or more 3s in nine of his 13 appearances.
Smith's usage should take a little bit of a jump in this game, and the Rockets don't have many shooters than they can turn to in place of Durant in this game. I'll lay the juice with the former lottery pick in this Western Conference battle.
