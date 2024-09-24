Kevin O'Connell Leads Coach of the Year Odds After Improbable Start to Vikings Season
Arguably the best story through the first three weeks of the 2024 NFL season has been the Minnesota Vikings, who have started their campaign with a 3-0 record.
Few people believed in the Vikings this season with many predicting they'd finish fourth in the NFC North in what would be a rebuilding year for the team. Now, they're the only undefeated team left in the division and one of only five 3-0 teams remaining in the league.
As a result, Sam Darnold's MVP odds have shot through the roof and Kevin O'Connell has taken over as the betting favorite to win Coach of the Year. Let's take a look.
Coach of the Year Odds
- Kevin O'Connell +320
- Mike Macdonald +500
- Mike Tomlin +900
- Jim Harbaugh +1000
- Matt Lafleur +1000
- Dave Canales +1600
- Dennis Allen +2000
- Sean McDermott +2300
- Dan Quinn +2300
- Dan Campbell +2300
- Jonathan Gannon +2400
- DeMeco Ryans +2500
- Todd Bowles +2500
- Shane Steichen +2800
- Robert Saleh +2800
- Raheem +3000
- Sean McVay +3000
Kevin O'Connell has taken over as the betting favorite to win the award at +320, an implied probability of 23.81%. His odds to start the season were at +2000.
Kevin O'Connell and Mike Macdonald Top Coach of the Year Odds
More often than not, the Coach of the Year award is given to the head coach of a team that exceeded everyone's expectations. With that in mind, it makes sense why Kevin O'Connell is the betting favorite and Mike Macdonald is second at +500.
Macdonald is the head coach of another surprising 3-0 team in the Seattle Seahawks, who currently sit in first place in the NFC North. The former defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens has yet to lose a game as a head coach.
If the award doesn't go to the coach of the most surprising team it goes to a team that dominated the league all season, only losing a couple of games. John Harbaugh, who won it in 2019 while leading the Ravens to a 14-2 record is an example of that.
The top option right now to go on that path to winning the award is Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills. The Bills have started the season 3-0, dominating their opponents in all three weeks. If they finish with the No. 1 overall seed while only losing one or two games, it'd be hard for voters to deny McDermott of the award in a season where the Bills were supposed to take a step back.
It'll be fascinating to watch the race for this award as the season progresses.
