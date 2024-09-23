Sam Darnold MVP Odds: Vikings Quarterback Remains Underrated After Week 3
Even fans of the Minnesota Vikings would by lying if they said they expected their team to be 3-0 through the first three weeks with Sam Darnold looking like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but here we are in exactly that situation.
Not only are the Vikings 3-0, but two of their three wins have come against top contenders in both the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans.
Despite the strong start to the season for Darnold, oddsmakers still aren't bought in on the former No. 3 overall pick being fully in the MVP conversation. Let's take a look at the latest odds.
NFL MVP Odds
- Patrick Mahomes +200
- Josh Allen +470
- C.J. Stroud +850
- Jalen Hurts +1000
- Aaron Rodgers +1500
- Lamar Jackson +2000
- Brock Purdy +2200
- Joe Burrow +2200
- Dak Prescott +2500
- Sam Darnold +2500
Through Week 3 action, Darnold is still tied for ninth alongside Dak Prescott in the latest list of odds to win NFL MVP. At +2500, he has an implied probability of 3.85% of winning the award.
Darnold leads the NFL in quarterback rating amongst QBs who have played in all three games so far. He's also fourth in yards per pass attempt at 8.4 and has completed 67.9% of passes. He has the stats and metrics to back up his MVP resume, which means his lack of favorable odds comes down to sportsbooks and bettors not having faith he can sustain this over a 17-game season.
To be fair, Darnold's odds before the season were north of 100-1, meaning we have seen his odds improve by a wide margin through just three weeks of action.
Darnold and the Vikings will head to Green Bay to take on the Packers in Week 4 action. The Vikings are currently set as 2.5-point underdogs.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
