Is Kimani Vidal Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Texans vs. Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal left Week 16 with a neck injury, and he remains on the injury report for Week 17 against the Houston Texans.
Vidal is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game, although he only logged one limited practice session this week.
The Chargers lost Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton to injuries early in the season, and Vidal was thrust into a lead role — and thrived.
Hampton is now back and may handle the majority of the workload even if Vidal is good to go, but there’s no doubt that Vidal has earned a role going forward.
This season, he has 152 carries for 631 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. In the passing game, the running back has 15 receptions on 21 targets for 138 yards and a score.
Los Angeles has a huge game against a tough Houston defense in Week 17, as a win would give the Chargers a chance to win the AFC West in Week 18 against Denver.
Here’s a look at how to bet on the Chargers offense with Vidal questionable on Saturday.
Best Chargers Prop Bet vs. Texans
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for this game, and he's targeted Hampton with Vidal banged up:
Omarion Hampton OVER 14.5 Rush Attempts (-125)
The Chargers would be smart to stick to their run game and avoid having to throw against the Texans' elite secondary. He has had 15+ carries in two straight games and was effective in both those contests, so there's no reason why he won't get plenty of work against in Week 17.
