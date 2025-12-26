Texans vs. Chargers Best NFL Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 (Fade Justin Herbert)
The Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans are set to face each other in a Week 17 duel between two playoff-bound teams.
You can find my best overall bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, and in this article, I'm going to give you my top three player props for this AFC showdown. Let's dive into them.
Texans vs. Chargers Best NFL Prop Bets
- Justin Herbert UNDER 211.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Omarion Hampton OVER 14.5 Rush Attempts (-125)
- Nico Collins OVER 4.5 Receptions (-122)
Justin Herbert UNDER 211.5 Passing Yards (-114)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Justin Herbert to go under his passing yards total as my No. 10 prop bet for Week 17:
Justin Herbert benefited from facing one of the worst pass defenses last year when he and the Chargers blew past the Cowboys, but now he has to take on the best secondary in the NFL. Before last week, he had four straight games where he threw for 210 yards or less. I expect him to regress to those types of numbers on Saturday against the Texans' defense, which allows just 5.7 yards per pass attempt, the fewest in the league.
Omarion Hampton OVER 14.5 Rush Attempts (-125)
The Chargers would be smart to stick to their run game and avoid having to throw against the Texans' elite secondary. He has had 15+ carries in two straight games and was effective in both those contests, so there's no reason why he won't get plenty of work against in Week 17.
Nico Collins OVER 4.5 Receptions (-122)
A big reason for the Texans' hot streak has been the play of Nico Collins. He has hauled in 8+ receptions in three of his last four games, so we shouldn't be asking too much from him to have a five-reception performance against the Chargers. If Los Angeles gets out to an early lead, Houston will look to its star receiver more and more as the game goes on.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $250 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!