Kings NBA Championship Odds, Playoff Odds Following De'Aaron Fox-Zach LaVine Trade
The Sacramento Kings orchestrated a three-team deal on Sunday night, sending All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in a deal that brought back Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls and several draft assets.
The Kings, who appears to still be aiming to compete in the Western Conference, are reuniting LaVine with DeMar DeRozan, as the duo spent time together with the Bulls over the past few seasons.
Here's the full details of the trade, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
For the Kings, they landed significant draft capital and an All-Star caliber guard in LaVine in exchange for Fox, but oddsmakers aren't buying the move.
The current No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, the Kings are facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs, especially since the deal shifted the Spurs' odds to win the title in a positive way.
Prior to making the trade, the Kings were at +13000 to win the NBA Finals, here's a look at how their futures odds have changed since then.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Following the deal for LaVine, the Kings remain at +13000 to win the NBA Finals this season -- the 11th-best odds in the Western Conference.
While adding LaVine gives the Kings a solid replacement for Fox -- the starting lineup of Malik Monk, LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis could be interesting -- oddsmakers aren't sold on it moving the Kings up in the Western Conference.
And, based on the return, the Kings moved the best player in the deal in Fox, who is now teaming up with Victor Wembanyama and a team behind the Kings in the standings.
Kings' Playoff Odds Following De'Aaron Fox-Zach LaVine Trade
Following Sunday's trade, the Kings have shifted to +195 to make the playoffs at DraftKings -- an implied probability of 33.9 percent. The Warriors (+160) have better odds to make the postseason than the Kings despite sitting behind them in the standings.
Only time will tell if LaVine raises the Kings' ceiling enough to make the postseason, but it seems like Vegas isn't buying this deal, even though the Kings made the play-in last season as the No. 9 seed.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
