Every Team's NBA Championship Odds Following Crazy Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks shocked the NBA world on Saturday night orchestrating a three-team deal that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers and Anthony Davis to the Mavericks.
An unprecedented move that sends All-NBA players to new teams in the middle of a season – the first time a deal of such magnitude has occurred in NBA history – has caused a massive shakeup in the odds to win the NBA Finals this season.
On Saturday night, I touched on the early odds movement where the Lakers moved from +4500 to +2000 to win the title while the Mavericks dropped from +1400 to +3000 to win the chip.
That’s moved even further in the last few hours, signaling that this deal was a massive win for Los Angeles.
Latest NBA Championship Odds
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +240
- Boston Celtics: +240
- New York Knicks: +850
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +900
- Denver Nuggets: +1400
- Los Angeles Lakers: +1700
- Memphis Grizzlies: +2500
- Los Angeles Clippers: +2500
- Milwaukee Bucks: +2800
- Dallas Mavericks: +3500
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +4000
- Houston Rockets: +4500
- Phoenix Suns: +4500
- Philadelphia 76ers: +5000
- Golden State Warriors: +6000
- Indiana Pacers: +10000
- Sacramento Kings: +13000
- Orlando Magic: +15000
- Miami Heat: +20000
- Detroit Pistons: +50000
- San Antonio Spurs: +60000
- New Orleans Pelicans: +100000
- Atlanta Hawks: +100000
- Washington Wizards: +100000
- Utah Jazz: +100000
- Chicago Bulls: +100000
- Toronto Raptors: +100000
- Portland Trail Blazers: +100000
- Charlotte Hornets: +100000
- Brooklyn Nets: +100000
The latest odds show the Lakers at +1700 and Dallas at +3500, a huge change from where they were prior to the deal.
The Lakers also may be in the market to make another deal, as they lack any true frontcourt presence on the roster now that Davis is in Dallas.
While the Lakers haven’t cracked the top-five in the odds, Doncic (who is currently out with a calf strain) undoubtedly raises the ceiling of the Lakers this season and beyond. The 25-year-old All-NBA guard helped lead Dallas to the Finals last season as the No. 5 seed in the West – although Dallas came up short against Boston.
Right now, the Lakers hold the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.
The Lakers as currently constructed may not be as good as Boston, Oklahoma City, Cleveland, Denver or New York, but having Doncic and LeBron James on the same roster is going to give the Lakers a chance in any playoff series.
As for Dallas, Davis’ fit alongside Kyrie Irving will be crucial for the Mavericks to make the most of this deal. While the general sentiment around the NBA and the NBA media right now is that Dallas did not get enough in return, the Mavericks do have a bunch of two-way players around Irving that could make them a tough out in the playoffs.
Still, Dallas is currently eighth in the Western Conference.
The Western Conference hasn’t seen much of an odds shakeup outside of these teams, but young contenders like Houston and Memphis certainly take a hit with Doncic now teaming up with James.
With the NBA’s trade deadline approaching on Feb. 6, there is a chance that there is a lot more odds movement to come with more teams potentially inclined to make trades.
