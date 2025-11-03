Kings vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 3
The Denver Nuggets dropped their last game in NBA Cup Group Play on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, but they’ll look to get back on track at home against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.
Denver is set as a favorite at home, and it’s a perfect 2-0 at Ball Arena so far this season.
The Kings, on the other hand, are just 2-4 straight up, although they have covered the spread in back-to-back games after an 0-4 start against the number this season.
Zach LaVine has scored the ball at a high rate for the Kings, but the team has a bottom-10 defensive rating through six games.
Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets are widely expected to be one of the best teams in the Western Conference, and they have the third-best net rating in the NBA despite losing two games on the road over their first five matchups.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Kings vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Kings +12.5 (-112)
- Nuggets -12.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Kings: +440
- Nuggets: -600
Total
- 235.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Kings vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 3
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Altitude, NBC Sports California
- Kings record: 2-4
- Nuggets record: 3-2
Kings vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Devin Carter – questionable
- Zach LaVine – questionable
- Keegam Murray – out
- Malik Monk – out
- Isaiah Stevens – out
- Dennis Schroder – questionable
Nuggets Injury Report
- Jamal Murray – probable
- Tamar Bates – out
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Cameron Johnson – probable
- Curtis Jones – out
Kings vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets
Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zach LaVine OVER 23.5 Points (-122)
The Nuggets enter tonight’s matchup with the Kings at No. 4 in the league in defensive rating, but I still love this points prop for Zach LaVine, as oddsmakers aren't completely buying his red hot start to the season.
The Kings guard has 23 or more points in all six of his games this season, scoring 30 or more points in five of those six matchups. He's averaging 19.2 shot attempts, 9.2 3-point attempts and 5.8 free-throw attempts per game, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this market.
LaVine is an elite shooter (39.1 percent from 3 for his career), and he's been the go-to option for the Kings in the first two weeks of the season.
Kings vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
My favorite play in this game also happens to be a prop, as Denver is a massive favorite at home, and I don’t love laying 12-plus points with just about anyone in the league.
I shared why I’m backing Nikola Jokic in the prop market in today’s edition of my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
Nikola Jokic is averaging 10.8 assists per game for the Denver Nuggets, picking up 10 or more dimes in four of his five games this season.
He has a terrific matchup on Monday night against a Sacramento Kings team that is 23rd in the NBA in opponent assists per game and 27th in defensive rating through six games this season.
Jokic has torched the Kings in recent seasons, averaging 11.6 assists per game over his last five matchups against them picking up 11 or more dimes in four of those games. He should be able to take advantage of this weak defense, and he comes into this game averaging 17.8 potential assists per game.
That gives the Nuggets star a terrific floor in this market on Monday.
Pick: Nikola Jokic OVER 9.5 Assists (-124 at DraftKings)
