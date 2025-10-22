Kings vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 22
Two West Coast teams that have endured major restructuring since last season will face off at the Mortgage Matchup Center on Wednesday. The Phoenix Suns are set to host the Sacramento Kings as 4-point home favorites in their 2025-26 season opener.
Both squads have seen a ton of roster movement since 2024-25 and we’ll get to see what those changes mean for their playing styles in this contest.
Phoenix is buying into playing Devin Booker as a full-time point guard and will pair him with Jalen Green in the backcourt after sending Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets over the offseason. Sacramento, on the other hand, is seeing whether Zach LaVine can be a suitable replacement for De’Aaron Fox as a co-star alongside Domantas Sabonis. Both teams are dealing with a ton of injuries ahead of tip-off, though.
Here’s our full betting breakdown of the matchup with a prop pick and a play on the spread.
Kings vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kings +4 (-110)
- Suns -4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kings: +152
- Sins: -180
Total
- 227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kings vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 22
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center
- How to Watch (TV): AZFamily
- Kings record: 0-0
- Suns record: 0-0
Kings vs. Suns Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Domantas Sabonis – out
- Keegan Murray – out
- Isaac Jones -- out
Suns Injury Report
- Jalen Green – out
- Grayson Allen -- probable
Kings vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Devin Booker UNDER 9.5 assists (+114)
Booker is listed as Phoenix’s starting point guard on the depth chart and posted a career-high 7.1 assists per game last season, but that doesn’t mean he won’t remain a shoot-first player in 2025-26. The Suns don’t have nearly as much consistency on offense with Durant gone, and Jalen Green being ruled out will lower their scoring potential even more.
Booker will surely expand upon his playmaking skills this season, but bettors should expect an aggressive shooting performance early on in a matchup where Mark Williams might be the next best scoring option.
Kings vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
Both these teams have lengthy injury reports, but the Suns appear to be in better shape. Booker, Allen, Dunn, O’Neale, Richards and Ighodaro are being held out for rest and seem likely to suit up on Wednesday. DeRozan (groin), Malik Monk (illness) and Shroder (ankle) are dealing with more serious issues.
There are a lot of moving parts, but I’m inclined to believe in the home team in a game where three of the visitors’ preferred starters might not play.
The Suns will have an All-Star available alongside several veterans who have played significant roles in deep playoff runs. Betting on Sacramento leaves too much up to chance in this spot.
Pick: Suns -4 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
