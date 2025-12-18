Kings vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 18
The Portland Trail Blazers are looking to build off their win over the Warriors when they host the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.
That victory ended a three-game losing streak for Portland, while Sacramento has lost three in a row itself, as well as seven of its last eight.
The oddsmakers have the Trail Blazers as home favorites at the best betting sites on Thursday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Kings +8.5 (-108)
- Trail Blazers -8.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Kings: +280
- Trail Blazers: -355
Total
- 238.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Kings vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 18
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-CA, KUNP
- Kings record: 6-20
- Trail Blazers record: 10-16
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Devin Carter – out
- Drew Eubanks – out
- Zach LaVine – out
- Daeqwon Plowden – out
- Domantas Sabonis – out
- Dennis Schroder – questionable
- Isaiah Stevens – out
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Javonte Cooke – out
- Scoot Henderson – out
- Jrue Holiday – out
- Damian Lillard – out
- Matisse Thybulle – out
- Blake Wesley – out
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
Nique Clifford is expected to see increased time with Zach LaVine out, and could even start for the Kings, but he’s still yet to find his game in the NBA. Clifford is averaging 4.1 points per game, and while that’s in just 16.6 minutes per contest, he hasn’t exactly impressed in the few starts he’s received.
Clifford started the season opener for Sacramento, finishing with two points on 1 of 3 shooting in 23:41. He did get up to 12 points in 32:53 in his next start against the Warriors, but dropped back down to two points on 1-of-8 shooting in 28:24 two games ago.
The young guard has now played at least 20 minutes in six games, and it’s been extremely hit or miss. He has 12, 9, 2, 2, 2, and 10 points in those six contests. He’s only gone over 7.5 points in one of his last 10 games.
I’ll take the plus odds for Clifford to stay cold in Portland.
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
The Kings have lost three in a row, and they haven’t been particularly close. They failed to cover as +10 and +10.5 underdogs against the Timberwolves and Nuggets, and lost by 11 as +4 underdogs in Indiana.
Portland hasn’t been favored in many games recently, but they did beat the Warriors by five despite being +5 underdogs, and took down the Cavaliers 122-110 in Cleveland as +10 dogs.
I’ll back the Blazers to get a big win at home on Thursday night.
Pick: Trail Blazers -8.5 (-112)
