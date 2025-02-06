Kings vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 6
The Zach LaVine era in Sacramento got off to an ugly start on Wednesday night, as the Kings were blown out by the Orlando Magic – at home – on Wednesday.
Now, the Kings have a quick turnaround on Thursday against a Portland Trail Blazers team that is red hot, winning five games in a row and nine of their last 10.
Portland is now over. 500 at home this season (14-13), and it’s making a push to get in the mix for the play-in tournament out West ahead of the All-Star break.
Sacramento (No. 9 in the Western Conference) is .500 on the season, and the Kings need to pick up some wins to stay afloat in a crowded play-in tournament mix after the San Antonio Spurs added De’Aaron Fox, the Golden State Warriors added Jimmy Butler and the Dallas Mavericks re-tooled their roster with Anthony Davis.
The Kings, who added LaVine and Jonas Valanciunas, could get left behind if they don’t mesh soon.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this matchup on Thursday.
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Kings +1 (-110)
- Blazers -1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kings: -102
- Blazers:-118
Total
- 229.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Kings vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 6
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, Root Sports
- Kings record: 25-25
- Blazers record: 22-29
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Blazers Injury Report
- Matisse Thybulle – out
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- Domantas Sabonis OVER 18.5 Points (-115)
It’ll be interesting to see how the shot distribution ends up working out for the Kings, but it was Sabonis (21 points), who led the way for the team in Wednesday’s loss. Sabonis is averaging 20.6 points per game this season, but he’s set at just 18.5 points tonight.
I like the OVER for Sabonis in this matchup, as he has scored 21 and 16 points in two games against the Blazers despite taking just 10 and eight shots in those games. Over his last 15 games, Sabonis has 11 with 19 or more points, averaging 20.8 points per game over that stretch.
Portland Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Deandre Ayton UNDER 11.5 Rebounds (-125)
I’m not buying Deandre Ayton at this number, even though he’s averaging 10.4 boards per game this season.
Ayton has failed to clear this number in both of his games against the Kings, and this is a tough matchup against Sabonis, who leads the NBA in rebounds per game and rebound chances per game.
Ayton has 12 or more boards in just 16 of his 37 games in the 2024-25 season.
Kings vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
I’m buying the surging Blazers on Thursday night, especially at home.
Portland is second in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games, and it is one of the best teams in the NBA against the spread at home, going 16-11 this season.
Meanwhile, the Kings struggled on Wednesday and are now playing the second night of a back-to-back – a spot that they’re just 3-6 against the spread in.
I don’t want to pass too much judgement on the Kings’ first game with LaVine, but this may take some time to mesh without a true point guard in the starting lineup.
As for Portland, while it could be active at the deadline, it also has gotten contributions up and down the roster during this lengthy win streak. I love the Blazers at this price to get a win tonight.
Pick: Blazers Moneyline (-118 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
