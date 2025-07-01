Knicks' 2026 Finals Odds Show They're Eastern Conference Favorite After Reported Jordan Clarkson Signing
The New York Knicks are expected to make an important addition to their bench in free agency this offseason, as ESPN's Shams Charania reported that guard Jordan Clarkson is expected to sign with New York once he clears waivers.
Clarkson and the Utah Jazz reached a buyout agreement earlier this offseason, setting the stage for the veteran guard to join a contender in the offseason.
Well, he is expected to do just that. Following the news that the Knicks would add Clarkson to the roster, oddsmakers at FanDuel pushed New York ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the odds to win the NBA Finals.
New York is now +900 to win the title at FanDuel (the third-best odds in the NBA), and the favorite amongst Eastern Conference teams.
This is an interesting move from oddsmakers, as Clarkson should improve the Knicks' bench, but he isn't exactly a superstar player. Still, New York would be upgrading the Cameron Payne/Delon Wright spot in its rotation by adding Clarkson to the roster.
In the 2024-25 season, Clarkson appeared in 37 games for the Jazz and averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 36.2 percent from beyond the arc. He'll likely have a smaller role on a loaded Knicks roster, but he should become a key piece of the team's bench unit in the 2025-26 season.
With the Eastern Conference weakened ahead of the 2025-26 season due to injuries to players like Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard, the Knicks have a real chance to make a run back to the Eastern Conference Finals -- or further.
Oddsmakers clearly like the reported addition of Clarkson, but it'll be interesting to see how he meshes with a Knicks team that has yet to hire a new head coach this offseason.
More NBA Offseason Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.