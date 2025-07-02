Knicks' 2026 NBA Finals Odds After Reportedly Hiring Mike Brown as Next Head Coach
The final head coaching vacancy in the NBA reportedly has been filled.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike Brown is expected to agree to a deal with the New York Knicks to become their next head coach. Brown, who last was with the Sacramento Kings for part of the 2024-25 season, won the Coach of the Year award in the 2022-23 season, leading the Kings to the No. 3 seed in the West.
New York moved on from head coach Tom Thibodeau -- despite an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in the 2024-25 season -- after losing to the Indiana Pacers in six games. Thibodeau led the Knicks to four playoff appearances in five seasons and back-to-back 50-win season.
Despite that, the Knicks opted to go in a different direction, and they've settled on Brown after an extensive coaching search that saw them attempt to lure several coaches that were under contract away from their current teams.
New York is tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers at +850 to win the NBA Finals next season in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. That's good for the third-best odds in the NBA and tied for the best in the Eastern Conference.
Brown has a plethora of coaching experience with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers and Kings as a head coach. He also was an assistant with the Golden State Warriors from the 2016-17 season through the 2021-22 campaign, winning mutliple titles with the franchise.
As a head coach, Brown has made the NBA Finals once -- the 2006-07 season in Cleveland.
The Knicks are pretty locked into their core of their roster around Jalen Brunson, and they've made interesting free agent moves to bolster their depth with Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele.
Hopefully for Knicks fans, Brown will be able to take this team to another level in the 2025-26 season.
More NBA Offseason Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.