Knicks' NBA Final Odds Make Massive Leap After Taking 2-0 Series Lead vs. Celtics
Can the New York Knicks pull off the biggest upset of all in the second round of the NBA playoffs?
After entering their series with the Boston Celtics as massive underdogs (Boston was anywhere from a -800 to a -1000 favorite depending upon the sportsbook), the Knicks have taken back-to-back games in Boston, flipping the series odds in the process.
At DraftKings, New York is now +100 to win the series (Boston is -120) as things shift to New York for Game 3 on Saturday. In addition to this odds movement, the Knicks have shot up the board in the odds to win the NBA Finals, going from seventh to fifth after winning Game 2.
Latest Odds to Win the NBA Championship
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +130
- Boston Celtics: +310
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +850
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +1000
- New York Knicks: +1300
- Indiana Pacers: +1500
- Denver Nuggets: +1700
- Golden State Warriors: +2500
New York has gone from +3000 to +1300 to win the title at DraftKings, and it's one of two teams (the Indiana Pacers are the other) to have a 2-0 series lead in the conference semifinals.
The Finals odds have seen a major shift overall, as Boston dropped from +190 to +310 following its Game 2 loss. Teams that have won two road games to open a series in NBA history have gone on to win the series over 95 percent of the time, so the Knicks are in a great spot to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Knicks had moved to +1000 at DraftKings directly after winning Game 2, but the market has changed a bit this morning after the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the Denver Nuggets. Plus, Steph Curry's hamstring injury has improved the Minnesota Timberwolves' odds to win the title as well.
Boston is the defending champion and the best road team in the NBA this season, so this series is still far from over. However, New York has shown an impressive grittiness in this matcup, erasing two 20-point deficits to win close games in Games 1 and 2.
The Knicks have also benefitted from having Mitchell Robinson in the lineup, as he's posted a team-high +32 plus/minus through the first two games. Robinson played 22 minutes in Game 2 and was +19 in a game the Knicks won by just one point.
During the regular season, Robinson appeared in just one of the Knicks' four losses to the Celtics.
New York has yet to get an ultra-efficient game from Jalen Brunson in this series, but he scored nine fourth-quarter points in Game 2 -- including the final six points for the Knicks -- to secure the win. If New York can have a better all-around offensive game in Game 3, Boston could be in trouble when it comes to getting back in this series.
