Steph Curry Injury Impacts Warriors' NBA Finals Odds Despite Game 1 Win
The Golden State Warriors earned a road win on Tuesday night to open their second-round series with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it came at a price.
Superstar guard Steph Curry exited Game 1 with a hamstring injury in the second quarter and did not return. Officially the Warriors categorized Curry's injury as a hamstring strain, which could end up causing him to miss games in this series.
As a result, oddsmakers have not changed the Warriors' odds to win the title despite their Game 1 road win. While teams like the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets all saw positive moves to their odds after winning Game 1 of the second round on the road, Golden State remains at +1800 to win the Finals at DraftKings Sportsbook.
This is likely a sign that Curry is going to miss at least Thursday's Game 2, as it's an extremely quick turnaround for an injury that usually causes players to miss games -- even in the playoffs.
For example, Boston's Jrue Holiday missed three playoff games with a hamstring strain this season and New York's OG Anunoby missed four games (and was basically unable to play in a fifth) with one last season.
According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Curry was dealing with a pretty noticeable limp after Game 1.
Before exiting Game 1, Curry was on his way to a strong performance, scoring 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting (3-for-6 from 3). The Warriors got out to a pretty big lead early, holding Minnesota to just 31 points in the first half.
With Curry's status up in the air for Game 2 and the rest of the series, oddsmakers still have the Timberwolves as the favorite to advance to the Western Conference Finals. In the latest series odds between these squads, DraftKings has the Timberwolves set as -155 favorites.
The schedule for the Warriors-Timberwolves does not benefit Curry at all, as Golden State will play every other day through Game 5 before getting two days off before a potential Game 6.
Bettors should expect Jimmy Butler, Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski to have bigger roles on the offensive end in Game 2 if Curry is unable to play.
