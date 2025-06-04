Knicks Next Head Coach Odds: Michael Malone, Johnnie Bryant Favored, Interest in Kidd, Udoka
Despite making the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2024-25 season, the New York Knicks moved on from head coach Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday – a move that actually improved their odds to win the title next season.
Thibodeau led the Knicks to back-to-back 50-win seasons, four playoff series victories and four playoff appearances in five seasons at the helm. He’s the fourth-winningest coaching in Knicks history, and restored some stability to a franchise that made just five playoff appearances from 2000 through 2020 before he was hired.
Now, oddsmakers have released a market for the next head coach of the Knicks, but based on recent reporting, there really isn’t a clear favorite.
Here’s a breakdown of some of the top candidates and their odds to lead New York in the 2025-26 season.
Knicks Next Head Coach Odds
- Michael Malone: +150
- Johnnie Bryant: +350
- Jay Wright: +600
- Dan Hurley: +1200
- Monty Williams: +2000
- Taylor Jenkins: +2000
- Mike Budenholzer: +2000
- Rick Brunson: +2000
- John Calipari: +2000
- Mike Brown: +2200
- Jeff Van Gundy: +2500
- Sam Cassell: +2500
- Frank Vogel: +3000
- James Borrego: +5000
- Micah Nori: +5000
- Mark Jackson: +5000
- Darvin Ham: +5000
- Dave Bliss: +5000
- Sean Sweeney: +6000
- Chris Quinn: +6000
- Patrick Ewing: +10000
- Steve Nash: +10000
Michael Malone Reportedly Not an Option for Knicks, Despite Odds
Even though former Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone is the favorite to earn the Knicks job, the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy recently reported that it is “not going to happen.”
Malone was let go by the Nuggets with just a handful of games left in the regular season in the 2024-25 campaign, and Denver went on to make the second round of the playoffs. Malone did lead the Nuggets to their only title in franchise history in the 2022-23 season.
However, if the Knicks were tired of Thibodeau’s tight rotations and unwillingness to change, Malone certainly isn’t a deviation from that thinking.
The former Nuggets head coach has been known for preferring veterans to young players, and he played a very short rotation this season in Denver. In fact, Malone’s unwillingness to play young guys led to a rift between him and Calvin Booth (Denver’s former general manager), which led to both getting fired late in the 2024-25 season.
Malone has a championship pedigree, but his style of coaching isn’t much different than Thibodeau’s. With the Knicks reportedly looking for a more lenient coach, Malone doesn’t really fit the bill.
Knicks Reportedly Interested in Jason Kidd, Ime Udoka
NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Knicks are interested in two coaches that currently have teams – and likely won’t be available – as their next head coach.
“Two head coaches who are not currently available but said to interest the Knicks, according to league sources, are Dallas’ Jason Kidd and Houston’s Ime Udoka.” Stein wrote.
Neither Kidd or Udoka has odds to be named the Knicks’ next head coach, and getting either coach would likely require New York making a trade. For a team already with limited draft capital, using some of that up for a new coach would be a foolish move.
Kidd led the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals in the 2023-24 season while Udoka has transformed the Houston Rockets in his time there, earning the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference in the 2024-25 season.
While these are names to monitor, the Knicks’ interest may only be that – interest.
Johnnie Bryant Knicks Next Coach Odds
A former top assistant on Thibodeau’s staff, Johnnie Bryant makes a ton of sense as the Knicks’ next head coach, and he may be the reason why New York moved on from Thibodeau so quickly.
Bryant left the Knicks after the 2023-24 season to join Kenny Atkinson’s staff in Cleveland, and he promptly helped the Cavs win 64 games and finish first in the Eastern Conference standings during the regular season.
Now, Bryant reportedly is a finalist for the Phoenix Suns’ coaching job, so it’s possible the Knicks wanted a chance to pitch him before he considers taking a potential offer from the Suns.
Bryant has a rapport with some of the players on the Knicks, but he would be a first-time head coach. If the Knicks fired Thibodeau to hire a first-time head coach, there is a lot of risk involved since the team has likely a two-or-three-year window to contend for a title.
Jay Wright Knicks Next Coach Odds
Let’s get real.
Jay Wright has been retired for quite some time now, and it would be shocking to see him come out of retirement to coach in the NBA for the first time in his storied career.
In fact, Seth Davis – now Wright’s co-worker covering college basketball – attempted to shut down any Wright to the Knicks rumors on Tuesday.
At +600, this price is not even worth a longshot bet.
Dan Hurley Knicks Next Coach Odds
University of Connecticut men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley was a hot commodity last offseason, as he was offered the Los Angeles Lakers job but ended up turning it down.
Even though UConn didn’t win another national title (it did win two in a row) in the 2024-25 season, Hurley could be an option for the Knicks. Part of the reason he didn’t take the Los Angeles job was a desire for his family to stay on the East Coast, which the Knicks could offer.
However, Hurley is also locked into a great situation at UConn and just received a massive contract extension. Would he once again consider leaving and put the school in limbo? At some point, that’s going to lead to UConn growing frustrated with him.
Plus, Hurley would also be a first-time NBA head coach, leaving some risk for the Knicks.
