Knicks vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Oct. 28
Both the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks lost on Sunday for the first time this season, and now they’ll face off on Tuesday night in Milwaukee.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are hoping to be a playoff team in the Eastern Conference, but the East is wide open with the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers taking steps back due to injuries in the 2025-26 campaign.
New York is one of the favorites to win the East, but it showed some of its flaws on Sunday, struggling on offense for most of its loss against the Miami Heat. Plus, the Knicks have listed Mitchell Robinson, Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby on the injury report at points already this season.
Oddsmakers have the Knicks set as small favorites on the road, but they lost outright in that spot on Sunday.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s Eastern Conference battle.
Knicks vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Knicks -1.5 (-115)
- Bucks +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Knicks: -118
- Bucks: -102
Total
- 229.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Knicks vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 28
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- Knicks record: 2-1
- Bucks record: 2-1
Knicks vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Miles McBride – questionable
- Karl-Anthony Towns – questionable
- Guerschon Yabusele – questionable
Bucks Injury Report
- Cole Anthony – questionable
- Kyle Kuzma – questionable
- Kevin Porter Jr. – out
Knicks vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Brunson OVER 27.5 Points (-105)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying Brunson in the prop market against the Bucks:
This season, Brunson has scored 23, 31 and 37 points, attempting at least 18 shots in every game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.
The All-NBA guard remains the focal point of the Knicks’ offense, and he could see even more touches if one of Karl-Anthony Towns, Miles McBride or Guerschon Yabusele (all questionable) sits on Tuesday night.
Brunson had a poor shooting game in the Knicks’ opener, but he has bounced back to make 24 field goal attempts over his last two games. He’s also torched the Bucks and their weak perimeter defense in recent seasons, scoring 44, 15, 43, 38, 36, 24, 45 and 44 points in his last eight games against them (dating back to the 2022-23 season).
This a great spot to bet on Brunson to continue his hot start to the 2025-26 campaign.
Knicks vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
All three of Milwaukee’s games this season have finished with over 230 combined points, and I wouldn't be shocked to see that happen again with the Knicks coming to town on Tuesday.
New York is just 23rd in offensive rating so far this season, but it has thrived against the Bucks in recent seasons, scoring 116 or more points in each of the last five meetings between these two squads.
Milwaukee’s offense has actually looked solid this season, ranking ninth in the NBA in offensive rating and third in effective field goal percentage while also ranking ninth in the league in pace.
That bodes well for the Bucks’ chances of keeping up with Brunson and company, especially since Mitchell Robinson is out. Robinson is by far the Knicks’ best rim protector, and it should allow Giannis Antetokounmpo to have his way in the paint against New York tonight.
The Bucks are 2-1 to the OVER in their three games and have cleared 120 points twice. I wouldn’t be shocked if this turns into an uptempo affair given the Bucks’ pace this season, and the Knicks are due for some positive regression offensively after poor showings against Boston and Miami.
Pick: OVER 229.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
