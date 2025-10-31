Knicks vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
Who would’ve thought that the Chicago Bulls would be undefeated heading into their NBA Cup Group Play opener against the New York Knicks?
Chicago entered the 2025-26 season with a win total projection of just 31.5 or 32.5 depending upon the betting site, but it has knocked off Orlando, Detroit, Atlanta and Sacramento to open the season.
Meanwhile, the New York Knicks are just 2-2 after losing back-to-back games to Miami and Milwaukee and are looking to get back on track as road favorites on Friday.
The Knicks have not found a rhythm yet on offense under new head coach Mike Brown, ranking 24th in the league in offensive rating this season. Does that turn around against a Chicago Bulls defense that is one of the best in the NBA through the first week and change of the 2025-26 season?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this NBA Cup Group Play matchup.
Knicks vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Knicks -2.5 (-110)
- Bulls +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Knicks: -142
- Bulls: +120
Total
- 235.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Knicks vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 31
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, CHSN
- Knicks record: 2-2
- Bulls record: 4-0
Knicks vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- TBA
Bulls Injury Report
- TBA
Knicks vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
Note: These NBA prop bet picks were made before odds were released for Friday’s game. They are suggestions based on past player performance.
Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Brunson UNDER Assists
The Knicks have decided to play Jalen Brunson off the ball more in the 2025-26 season, and it’s led to some lower assist numbers.
Brunson is averaging 12.3 potential assists per game, but he’s put up just 5.0 actual assists, down from 7.3 last season. In his four games, Brunson has five or fewer assists in three of them.
Now, he has a tough matchup with a Bulls team that is 12th in opponent assists per game and third in defensive rating through four games. I wouldn't be shocked to see the Knicks star fall short of this number on Friday.
Knicks vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
Not only is Chicago undefeated this season, but it is perfect against the spread as well, covering three times (and winning outright in each) as an underdog.
Now, the Bulls are home dogs against a Knicks team that has had some issues on offense, scoring just 40 points in the second half of a loss to the Bucks on Tuesday night.
New York is taking more 3-pointers than it did last season (over 10 more per game), but it hasn’t resulted in a more efficient offense attack just yet.
Chicago has allowed the fewest 3s per game in the NBA (some of that could be shot luck early in the season), and it’s won by four or more points in every game, including two wins by double digits.
Since the Knicks have yet to put away a team this season – and are 0-2 on the road – I don’t mind taking the points with the Bulls on Friday night.
New York may get off to a slow start with all the players it has banged up, and Chicago is rolling right now heading into a fourth game at home in this young season.
Pick: Bulls +2.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
