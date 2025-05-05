Knicks vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 1 (Bet on Jalen Brunson, Kristaps Porzingis)
The second-round matchup between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics gets underway on Monday night, and there are several player props to consider for this contest.
I’ve narrowed things down to my top three, including a pick for Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson, who is fresh off of a huge series against the Detroit Pistons.
On the Boston side, there is a big man that has dominated the Knicks since putting on a Celtics jersey, and he could be undervalued in Game 1.
Here’s a full breakdown of the player prop picks for this second-round battle.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Celtics
- Jalen Brunson OVER 6.5 Assists (-120)
- Kristaps Porzingis OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-180)
- OG Anunoby UNDER 15.5 Points (-110)
Jalen Brunson OVER 6.5 Assists (-120)
This season, Jalen Brunson has just one game with over 6.5 assists against Boston, but he’s cleared this prop in all six of his playoff games this season, averaging 8.2 assists per game overall.
This has been a trend for Brunson, who averaged 7.5 assists per game in the playoffs last season and had the best passing season of his career during the 2024-25 regular season, averaging 7.3 assists per game.
In the playoffs, Brunson has a pretty high floor when it comes to this prop since he’s averaging 12.5 potential assists per game.
Kristaps Porzingis OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-180)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Porzingis is worth a bet against his former team:
Kristaps Porzingis is a former Knick, and he’s loved torching his former team since being traded to Boston.
In seven matchups against the Knicks as a Celtic, Porzingis has made at least two 3-pointers in all of them, shooting a combined 26-for-52 from deep (50.0 percent). He’s taken at least five shots from beyond the arc in all seven of those games.
Last season, the Knicks had issues guarding Myles Turner – another stretch big – and they have been awful against Boston’s pick-and-roll offense all season long. KP should get plenty of easy looks against a Knicks team that was in the bottom five in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage during the regular season.
OG Anunoby UNDER 15.5 Points (-110)
One of the craziest trends in the NBA is in action on Monday night.
Knicks forward OG Anunoby has never scored more than 14 points in a single game against the Boston Celtics in his career. It may be shocking, but in 25 career games against Boston, Anunoby is averaging just 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
That hasn’t changed in his time with the Knicks, as he’s scored four, 10 and 13 points in his three meetings with the C’s this season.
Anunoby had a solid first round against Detroit, but he’s far from the No. 1 option in the Knicks’ offense. I’ll bet on this trend continuing until he’s finally able to snap the streak.
