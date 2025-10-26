Knicks vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Oct. 26
Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks are off to a 2-0 start in the 2025-26 season, knocking off the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics at home.
Now, New York hits the road for the first time in the season on Sunday against Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat.
An 18-point first quarter from Adebayo on Friday night helped propel Miami to its first win of the 2025-26 season over the Memphis Grizzlies. Miami put up 146 points in that game, and it has scored 121 or more in back-to-back games.
Even with Tyler Herro (foot) out, the Heat have found a way to succeed on offense on their way to a 1-1 start.
However, this is a tough matchup against a New York team that is coming off a top-five finish in offensive rating last season.
The Knicks have a new look under head coach Mike Brown, but they have played well to start the season, holding the Cavs to 111 points and Boston to just 95.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s matchup.
Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Knicks -2.5 (-115)
- Heat +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Knicks: -142
- Heat: +120
Total
- 228.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Knicks vs. Heat How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 26
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), MSG
- Knicks record: 2-0
- Heat record: 1-1
Knicks vs. Heat Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Josh Hart – probable
- Karl-Anthony Towns – questionable
- Miles McBride – questionable
Heat Injury Report
- Tyler Herro – out
- Kasparas Jakucionis – out
- Kel’el Ware – available
- Terry Rozier – out
Knicks vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets
Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (+113)
Brunson had a slow start against Cleveland in the Knicks’ opener, shooting 1-for-9 from 3, but he bounced back with a 3-for-7 performance against Boston.
I love the volume Brunson has had from 3-point range, taking 16 shots over his first two games of the season. It’s clear that New York wants to play faster and shoot more 3s under Mike Brown than it did under Tom Thibodeau.
I don’t mind this matchup against a Miami team that allowed 125 points and 12 3-pointers to Orlando in the season opener.
Knicks vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like the Knicks to win outright on Sunday:
The Knicks are off to a 2-0 start this season, and they should have Josh Hart (probable) and Karl-Anthony Towns (questionable) in the lineup on Sunday after both played through their injuries on Friday night against Boston.
The Knicks haven’t been dominant on the offensive end yet this season – 18th in offensive rating – but they are third in defensive rating and held Boston to just 95 points on Friday night.
Miami has scored a ton of points this season (121 against Orlando and 146 against Memphis), but the Knicks may be able to slow this Heat team down, especially with Tyler Herro (foot) still out of the lineup.
The Heat rode a huge first quarter to their win over Memphis, but they still allowed 125 points to Orlando and 114 points to the Grizzlies.
I am high on the Heat – I bet them to make the playoffs – but they aren’t nearly as talented as this Knicks team, even with Mitchell Robinson out. Miami has the second-best net rating in the NBA, but it’s a little overvalued due to the blowout win over Memphis.
I expect the Knicks to win this game, and I’ll avoid laying the 2.5 points in case there is a late cover. Miami’s offense has been good to start this season, but this team was bottom-10 in the league in offensive rating in the 2024-25 campaign.
I’m not buying the turnaround against a Knicks team that has thrived on the defensive end to start this season.
Pick: Knicks Moneyline (-142 at DraftKings)
