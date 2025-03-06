Knicks vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 6
Can the Los Angeles Lakers win an eighth straight game on Thursday night?
L.A. is rolling with Luka Doncic in the fold, jumping up into the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, and it’s favored at home against a New York Knicks team that lost to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.
Los Angeles already has a 16-point road win over the Knicks this season, and New York could be without multiple rotation players on Thursday with OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Mitchell Robinson all listed as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Lakers are expected to get Austin Reaves (calf, probable) back in action after a short absence earlier this week.
The Lakers have one of the best net and defensive ratings in the NBA over their last 10 games, but can they cover against New York?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Thursday’s contest.
Knicks vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Knicks +4.5 (-112)
- Lakers -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Lakers: +145
- Knicks: -175
Total
- 230 (Over -108/Under -112)
Knicks vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 6
- Time: 10: 00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Knicks record: 40-21
- Lakers record: 39-21
Knicks vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Precious Achiuwa – questionable
- OG Anunoby – questionable
- Pacome Dadiet – questionable
- Mitchell Robinson – questionable
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – out
- Ariel Hukporti – out
- Tyler Kolek – questionable
Lakers Injury Report
- LeBron James – probable
- Austin Reaves – probable
- Luka Doncic – probable
- Jordan Goodwin – out
- Rui Hachimura – out
- Maxi Kleber – out
- Markieff Morris – out
Knicks vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Josh Hart OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-115)
Josh Hart has failed to clear this prop in each of his last three games, but he’s still averaging 9.6 rebounds per game heading into Thursday’s matchup.
Hart could have a big game on the glass against a Lakers team that has been forced to play small at times since moving on from Anthony Davis. When these teams matched up in New York, Hart snagged 13 rebounds and recorded a triple-double in a 16-point loss.
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Luka Doncic OVER 16.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Since his minutes limit was lifted, Luka Doncic has gotten closer to his old self for the Lakers, averaging 9.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game across his last seven matchups.
Doncic has cleared 16.5 rebounds and assists in five of those games, picking up either double-digit boards or dimes in each of those matchups. He should be able to stuff the stat sheet against a Knicks team that has struggled on defense all season long (18th in defensive rating).
In his last game, Luka racked up an insane 23 rebounds and assists in a Lakers win.
Knicks vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points, why the Lakers are a great bet as a home favorite on Thursday:
Can the Lakers keep their winning streak going on Thursday night?
I believe so, as they’re expected to get Austin Reaves (probable) back in the lineup on Thursday against the Knicks.
The Lakers have won seven games in a row, and they rank sixth in the NBA in net rating, third in defensive rating and 11th in offensive rating over their last 10 games. The Knicks, on the other hand, are struggling over this 10-game stretch.
After losing to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, the Knicks are 20th in offensive rating, 26th in defensive rating and 26th in net rating in their last 10 despite winning six of those games.
Now, with OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson questionable, the Knicks could be shorthanded against one of the hottest teams in the NBA.
Plus, New York is just 3-4 against the spread as a road underdog while the Lakers have been elite when favored at home, covering the spread in 14 of 23 games.
I’ll lay the points here with the Knicks in the midst of one of their worst statistical stretches of the season.
Pick: Lakers -4.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
