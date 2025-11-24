Knicks vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 24
Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks have struggled mightily on the road this season, but they have a chance to bounce back on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets.
This matchup is the second night of a back-to-back for the Nets, who lost against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Brooklyn has just three wins in the 2025-26 season, and it was blown out at Madison Square Garden earlier this season.
New York is coming off a loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday night, falling to 1-5 on the road this season. It has been without OG Anunoby and Landry Shamet (shoulder) was injured in the loss on Saturday.
Still, oddsmakers have the Knicks as massive favorites on the road in this contest.
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Monday’s battle for New York.
Knicks vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Knicks -13.5 (-115)
- Nets +13.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Knicks: -900
- Nets: +600
Total
- 228.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Knicks vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 24
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, MSG
- Knicks record: 9-6
- Nets record: 3-13
Knicks vs. Nets Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- OG Anunoby – out
- Landry Shamet – out
Nets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Knicks vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-110)
This season, Brunson is shooting 36.0 percent from beyond the arc, but he’s averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers per game. The Knicks star has made at least three made shots from beyond the arc in eight of his 13 games this season, including his lone matchup with Brooklyn (3-for-8 from deep in that game).
The Nets are just 19th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and 29th in opponent 3-point percentage. That sets up well for Brunson with the Knicks a little short-handed on Monday.
Brunson is averaging a career-high 7.7 3-point attempts per game in the 2025-26 season.
Knicks vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – how I’m betting on the Knicks on Monday:
The New York Knicks take on the Brooklyn Nets for the second time in the 2025-26 season on Monday, and they blew out their crosstown rival 134-98 in their first meeting.
The Knicks have struggled on the road this season, going just 1-5 straight up, so I’m looking to a team total prop in what should be a favorable matchup.
Brooklyn is playing the second night of a back-to-back, and it ranks 29th in the league in defensive rating and 22nd in opponent points per game, allowing over 120 per night. That sets up well for a Knicks offense that is third in the league in offensive rating and sixth in points per game so far this season.
Even with OG Anunoby and Landry Shamet out, I expect the Knicks to thrive against this Nets team that could not slow them down at Madison Square Garden earlier this season. Plus, this won’t feel like a road game for the Knicks, as Barclays Center will likely be packed with Knicks fans from the opening tip.
This number is pretty reasonable, especially since the Nets have allowed 123 or more points in seven games already this season.
Pick: Knicks Team Total OVER 122.5 Points (-105 at DraftKings)
