Knicks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 12
Despite missing All-Star guard Jalen Brunson, the New York Knicks blew out the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, their first win on their five-game road trip.
New York remains on the West Coast on Wednesday to take on the Portland Trail Blazers for the fourth game in this five-game swing, and it once again won’t have Brunson, who is expected to miss multiple weeks with an ankle injury.
Portland is in the middle of a slide right now, losing four games in a row, including Monday’s game against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Here’s a breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Wednesday.
Knicks vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Knicks -4 (-115)
- Blazers +4 (-105)
Moneyline
- Knicks: -180
- Blazers: +150
Total
- 227 (Over -112/Under -108)
Knicks vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 12
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports, MSG
- Knicks record: 41-23
- Blazers record: 28-38
Knicks vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Jalen Brunson – out
- Pacome Dadiet – questionable
- Ariel Hukporti – out
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – out
Blazers Injury Report
- Deandre Ayton – out
- Sidy Cissoko – out
- Jerami Grant – doubtful
- Bryce McGowens – out
- Justin Minaya – out
- Matisse Thybulle – questionable
- Robert Williams III – questionable
Knicks vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Miles McBride OVER 3.5 Assists (-160)
Earlier today, I shared my best bet for Knicks guard Miles McBride in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
Since Jalen Brunson went down with an ankle injury, Miles McBride has been thrust into the starting lineup for New York, and he’s thriving as a passer.
The New York Knicks guard has six and seven assists in his last two starts, and he’s played over 30 minutes in each game. This line is way too low for McBride, especially since Tom Thibodeau has a penchant for playing his starters for most of the game.
McBride is averaging just 2.7 assists per game this season in a bench role, but he’s averaging 8.5 potential assists per game since moving into the starting lineup. He’s a steal at this number on Wednesday.
Portland Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Anfernee Simons OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-115)
The Knicks are 29th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage this season, so Blazers guard Anfernee Simons should have a field day from the outside in this matchup.
Simons is shooting 37.1 percent from deep in the 2024-25 season, and he’s made four or more shots from deep in four of his last six games, attempting at least 10 shots from beyond the arc in each of them.
In addition to that, Simons is averaging nearly one more 3-point attempt per game since the start of February. He’s one of my favorite prop targets on Wednesday.
Knicks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
The Knicks got a big game from Miles McBride on Monday, which was the boost they needed to win without Brunson.
While losing Brunson certainly hurts the Knicks’ offense, New York still has capable scorers in Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby.
Meanwhile, Portland is struggling as of late, posting the No. 24 net rating in the NBA over its last five games. While the Knicks have struggled a bit on the road (15-17 against the spread), they are still the superior team in this matchup.
New York is sixth in the NBA in net rating and still has a top-five offensive rating this season. With a game against Golden State awaiting on Saturday, don’t be shocked if the Knicks go all out to pick up a win against a beatable Blazers team to at least salvage something on this road trip.
Pick: Knicks -4 (-115 at DraftKings)
