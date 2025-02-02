Lakers-Mavs Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis Trade Causes Massive Shift to NBA Championship Odds
The biggest deal in recent NBA history went down late on Saturday night, as Luka Doncic is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers in a package that will send Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks.
The trade reportedly is a three-team deal, and the Mavericks will receive a first-round pick in the 2029 NBA Draft from the Lakers for Doncic. Here's a look at the full terms of the trade, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Both Davis and Doncic are currently out of the lineup due to injuries, but this is a massive trade for more than just the star value of the players.
Dallas, which made the NBA Finals last season, is now blowing up the duo of Kyrie Irving and Doncic to add a two-way star in Davis. The deal comes just weeks after Davis publicly pushed for the Lakers to acquire a center so he can go back to playing more power forward.
Mavs general manager Nico Harrison believes that defense is the key to winning a title, a key reason why the team targeted Davis.
According to Charania, the Mavericks approached the Lakers about a potential Doncic deal, giving the Lakers a chance to land the next face of their franchise with LeBron James currently in the twilight of his career.
NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Doncic did not request a trade.
According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Dallas had serious concerns about Doncic's conditioning issues and may not have wanted to commit a supermax extension to him long term.
Doncic has been out since Christmas with a calf strain and missed time earlier this season with a wrist injury.
ESPN's Bobby Marks reported that Doncic is no longer supermax eligible because of this deal -- a break for Los Angeles since it won't have to pay as much in a future extension.
This trade has shaken up the Western Conference, and it's caused a massive shift in the odds to win the NBA Finals this season.
Dallas holds the No. 8 seed in the West -- struggling since Doncic went down -- while the Lakers are the No. 5 seed after an upset win over the New York Knicks on Saturday evening.
Here's a full breakdown of the odds movement after one of the biggest deals in recent NBA history.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Lakers NBA Championship Odds Following Luka Doncic Trade
The Lakers' odds to win the title have skyrocketed after adding Doncic.
Los Angeles went from +4500 to +2000 at DraftKings Sportsbook, and it now has the sixth-best odds in the NBA to win the Finals next season.
While the Lakers may need to make another move at the deadline (they lack any interior presence), they are equipped to do so with contracts and players like Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent.
With James and Doncic -- once Doncic is healthy -- the Lakers have two of the best offensive players in the game. Clearly, oddsmakers are buying the Lakers as going all in at this point in the season.
Dallas Mavericks NBA Championship Odds Following Anthony Davis Trade
After sitting at +1400 in the odds to win the title even with Doncic out, the Mavericks have seen their odds take a major hit.
Dallas is now +3000 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the title even though it added Davis in this deal.
How Davis and Kyrie Irving mesh will be crucial, but losing Doncic's offensive output is going to be tough to replace. Dallas -- as Harrison said -- is aiming to be a defensive-minded group now that Davis is in the fold.
Only time will tell if this deal is good enough to get the Mavs back to the Finals.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.