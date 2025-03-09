Lakers' NBA Championship Odds Drop Following LeBron James' Groin Injury
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was injured in Saturday night's loss to the Boston Celtics.
James suffered a groin injury in the fourth quarter and did not return. The Lakers, who made a run to get within four points of Boston after trailing by double digits for most of the second half, ended up losing the game.
Following the loss, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that James' injury is expected to sidelined him for "weeks" an not just a few days, a brutal loss for a Lakers team that is the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and playing some of its best basketball of the 2024-25 season at the moment.
On the bright side for Lakers fans, James compared the injury to the groin injury that he suffered on Christmas Day in the 2018-19 season. That injury sidelined James for over a month, as he missed 17 consecutive games.
It appears that the injury he suffered on Saturday night -- at least in James' mind -- is not that serious.
This would be a huge boost for the Lakers, as a month-long James absence would likely sideline him for most -- if not all -- of the rest of the regular season.
In a loaded Western Conference, the Lakers can't really afford to go an extended period of time without James in action.
Oddsmakers appear to be worried about the Lakers' outlook in the West after James' injury -- as they would be after any major player goes down. Los Angeles has moved from +1000 to +1200 to win the NBA Finals this season at DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Lakers still have the fourth-best odds to win the title, behind only Boston, Oklahoma City and Cleveland. As long as James is able to return by the playoffs, the Lakers should be in good shape. However, it's worth noting that Los Angeles has the sixth-hardest remaining scheduled in the NBA this season, per Tankathon.
So, it's definitely feasible that Los Angeles could slip a bit in the Western Conference standings if James misses the majority of the team's remaining 20 games.
