Lakers' NBA Finals Odds After Reported Marcus Smart Addition (Will L.A. Contend in West?)
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly made an addition to their backcourt on Saturday, as guard Marcus Smart is set to join Los Angeles after agreeing to a buyout with the Washington Wizards.
Smart has been injured a lot over the last two seasons, and he was traded to Washington at the deadline last season by the Memphis Grizzlies. However, now that he's on a very reasonable contract, Smart could be piece for the Lakers in the 2025-26 season.
Los Angeles is seventh in the odds to win the NBA Finals at DraftKings, and many of the best betting sites have the Lakers penciled in as contenders in the 2025-26 season. Right now, Los Angeles sits at +1400 to win the title, per DK.
Smart isn't the type of player to move the Lakers' odds for next season, but he could be a very strong fit alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves in L.A.'s backcourt. A former Defensive Player of the Year winner, Smart gives the Lakers a guard stopper, something they missed in the 2024-25 season when they lost in the first round of the playoffs.
Health will be a key for Smart, but adding the veteran guard gives the Lakers some options with the rest of the roster. Could L.A. look to package the expiring deals of Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber for another player?
It's possible, but regardless, Smart gives the Lakers more depth heading into the 2025-26 campaign.
Out of Western Conference teams, the Lakers have the fifth-best odds to win the Finals, behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.
