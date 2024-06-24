Lakers Odds to Win NBA Championship Following J.J. Redick Hiring
Can JJ Redick lead the Los Angeles Lakers back to the NBA Finals?
The former NBA sharpshooter turned podcast star and ESPN analyst agreed to a four-year deal with the Lakers last week to take over as their next head coach.
Los Angeles moved on from Darvin Ham after just two seasons following its first-round exit in the playoffs in the 2023-24 season.
Redick does not have any NBA coaching experience, but he has a good rapport with LeBron James (the two host the Mind the Game podcast together) and has plenty of years of playing experience in the NBA.
Still, Redick is in a tough situation, as the Lakers have title expectations with James and Anthony Davis on the roster despite there being clear holes on the team. Los Angeles lacks the wing and guard defenders -- especially Jarred Vanderbilt hurt for the majority of last season -- to compete with some of the best teams in the West.
So, while Redick now fixes the head coach issue for Los Angeles, where will there be changes on the roster this offseason?
That's up to Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss, who pursued Dan Hurley before he turned down a six-year, $70 million offer to remain at the University of Connecticut.
James and Davis are given on the roster for the Lakers to truly contend, but D'Angelo Russell could opt out of his deal to become a free agent. That would limit the Lakers' ability in the trade market, and losing Russell would create a massive hole at the guard position.
Right now, oddsmakers have Los Angeles at +3000 to win the NBA Finals, the same odds as the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, and Phoenix Suns. None of those teams made it past the first round of the playoffs in the 2023-24 season.
Redick will have his hands full in L.A., but since his hiring the Lakers' odds have not dipped from where they opened at this offseason.
NBA Finals Odds for 2024-25 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Boston Celtics: +290
- Denver Nuggets: +800
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +850
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +900
- Milwaukee Bucks: +950
- Dallas Mavericks: +1000
- Philadelphia 76ers: +1400
- New York Knicks: +1600
- Los Angeles Lakers: +3000
- Golden State Warriors: +3000
- Phoenix Suns: +3000
- Los Angeles Clippers: +3000
- Miami Heat: +3500
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +4000
- Memphis Grizzlies: +4500
- New Orleans Pelicans: +5000
- Indiana Pacers: +5000
- Sacramento Kings: +7500
- Orlando Magic: +9000
- Atlanta Hawks: +12000
- San Antonio Spurs: +15000
- Houston Rockets: +20000
- Chicago Bulls: +60000
- Washington Wizards: +100000
- Utah Jazz: +100000
- Toronto Raptors: +100000
- Portland Trail Blazers: +100000
- Detroit Pistons: +100000
- Charlotte Hornets: +100000
- Brooklyn Nets: +100000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.