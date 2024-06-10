Dan Hurley Turns Down Lakers: UConn Huskies Surge Back to NCAA Tournament Favorites
After about a week long saga, Dan Hurley, head coach of the two time defending National Championship Connecticut Huskies has opted to remain with the program after being courted by the Los Angeles Lakers.
Hurley, who was in Los Angeles late last week, was offered a six-year contract worth $70 million dollars from the Lakers to take over in the wake of firing head coach Darvin Ham, turned down the offer to attempt to become the second college basketball team to ever win three straight NCAA Tournament, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Huskies head coach has turned down offers now from two of the most recognizable brands in both collegiate and professional basketball, Kentucky and now the Lakers, to remain in Storrs. The two-time National Champions slid to +1400 on the news that he was mulling over the Lakers offer, but are now the co-favorite yet again, tied with Kansas, at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Lakers remain at +4000 at FanDuel on the news that the team was unable to ink Hurley to a massive contract.
2025 NCAA Tournament National Championship Odds
- UConn: +1000
- Kansas: +1000
- Duke: +1200
- Alabama: +1200
- Houston: +1800
- Baylor: +2000
- North Carolina: +2000
- Gonzaga: +2000
- Arizona: +2500
- Auburn: +2500
- Iowa State: +3000
- Arkansas: +3000
- Creighton: +3500
- Kentucky: +3500
- Tennessee: +4500
- UCLA: +4500
- St. John's: +4500
- Purdue: +4500
Hurley Turns Down Lakers Offer to Remain with UConn
Speculation ran wild throughout this past weekend, but after spending some time in Los Angeles, Hurley returned home to Storrs, where it was reported Monday afternoon he would stay in the collegiate ranks in hopes of chasing history.
The Lakers, who will resume its head coaching search with an eye on ESPN broadcaster J.J. Redick, are looking for someone to help get the team back to the Western Conference Finals after getting bounced in the first round this past season.
However, the Lakers questions go past the head coach, as LeBron James has a player option that is undecided at the moment. The all-time leading scorer in NBA history will also greatly impact the team's odds to win the NBA Championship, which sit well off the pace.
