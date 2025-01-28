Lakers vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 28
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakes have won six of their last seven games to pull to within one game of the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, earning a fourth-straight win on Monday against the Charlotte Hornets.
Now, Los Angeles is favored on the road against a Philadelphia 76ers team that won’t have Paul George, Joel Embiid, Caleb Martin, Andre Drummond, KJ Martin and Jared McCain on Tuesday.
The Sixers are outside the play-in tournament picture in the Eastern Conference, and it seems like they’ll never be healthy enough to truly make good on the potential they had in the preseason (oddsmakers had Philly as a top-five team in the NBA title odds).
This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Lakers, and they’ve done a solid job in that spot this season – covering the spread in three of their five tries.
While there’s a chance the Lakers rest players on Tuesday, James and Anthony Davis have been in the lineup just about every night this season.
Here’s how I’m betting on this game, including my favorite player prop, game prediction and of course – the latest odds.
Lakers vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lakers -3.5 (-112)
- 76ers +3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Lakers: -175
- 76ers: +145
Total
- 216 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lakers vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 28
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Lakers record: 26-18
- 76ers record: 17-27
Lakers vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
76ers Injury Report
- Guerschon Yabusele – probable
- Paul George – out
- Joel Embiid – out
- Andre Drummond – out
- KJ Martin – out
- Caleb Martin – out
- Jared McCain – out
Lakers vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- LeBron James OVER 8.5 Assists (-105)
This is a great matchup for James, who is averaging an impressive 9.0 assists per game this season.
The Sixers are just 21st in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season, and they’ve been awful on defense recently, ranking dead last in the league in that metric over their last 10 games. With both Embiid and Drummond out, the Lakers should be able to eat at the rim against Philly.
James has cleared 8.5 dimes in three of his last five games, and he’s putting up 9.0 assists per game in 12 contests since Jan. 1.
Philadelphia 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 29.5 Points (-115)
Earlier today, I shared my favorite prop bet for this game in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – as guard Tyrese Maxey could be in line for some major usage against Los Angeles:
The Philadelphia 76ers have ruled just about everyone out on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers, setting up another matchup for Tyrese Maxey to attempt a ton of shots.
Joel Embiid, Paul Goerge, Jared McCain, Andre Drummond, Caleb Martin and KJ Martin are all out tonight, leaving Philly with very limited options after Maxey to score the ball.
The young point guard is averaging 26.6 points per game this season, but he’s scored 30 or more in five of his last 10 games, scoring no fewer than 28 points in any of those matchups. Overall, he’s averaging 30.5 points per game in his last 10.
Plus, during that stretch, Maxey is attempting 23.6 shots per game. Plus, with Paul George out this season, Maxey’s points per game average jumps to 28.4.
The Lakers don’t have an elite guard defender on their roster, and the usage for Maxey is what makes this bet worth taking. He could end up pushing 25 shot attempts in this matchup.
Lakers vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
This line has been moving down in Philly’s favor – but I don’t see why.
The Sixers are just 3-7 in their last 10 games, ranking dead last in defensive rating and 26th in net rating (-7.5) over that stretch.
With Embiid and George out, the margin for error for Philly is extremely thin – even against a Lakers team that has been pretty average on the road (10-12) this season.
Over this same 10-game stretch, the Lakers are 16th in net rating, but they’re No. 2 in that statistic during this four-game winning streak. On top of that, Los Angeles has a key trend in its favor in this game.
The Lakers (3-2 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back) are getting to face a Philly team that has struggled as a road dog (4-6-1 against the spread) so far this season. The average scoring margin for the Sixers in those 11 games is a rough -8.5 points per game.
Even though Philly has won two in a row, I’m not sold on it holding up defensively, especially with so many rotation players sitting out tonight.
Pick: Lakers -3.5 (-112)
