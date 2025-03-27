Lakers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 27
Are the Chicago Bulls in play to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference?
Chicago has won eight of its last 10 games, including three straight wins, to move into the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls knocked off the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night and the Denver Nuggets on Monday – two contending teams in the West – to extend their winning streak.
Now, the Bulls have a second matchup with the Lakers, this time in Chicago, on Thursday evening.
The Lakers are coming off a thrilling win on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers, as LeBron James tipped in a missed shot at the buzzer to give L.A. a one-point victory. It’ll be interesting to see if the Lakers sit anyone on the second night of a back-to-back since they are still fighting for a top-four seed in the West.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday’s contest.
Lakers vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lakers -3 (-112)
- Bulls +3 (-108)
Moneyline
- Lakers: -162
- Bulls: +136
Total
- 237 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lakers vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 27
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, Spectrum Sportsnet
- Lakers record: 44-28
- Bulls record: 32-40
Lakers vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Bulls Injury Report
- Lonzo Ball – questionable
- Ayo Dosunmu – out
- Coby White – probable
- Jahmir Young – out
- Josh Giddey – questionable
- Nikola Vucevic – questionable
- Tre Jones – out
- EJ Liddell – out
- Emanuel Miller – out
Lakers vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Luka Doncic OVER 7.5 Assists (-105)
Luka has fallen short of 7.5 assists in four straight games – including a loss to the Bulls – but I can’t help but bet on him in this matchup.
Not only does Chicago play at a fast pace, but it allows the third-most points per game in the NBA and the third-most assists per game. So, this is a matchup where Luka could put together a big game passing the ball.
Overall, Doncic is averaging 7.8 assists per game this season.
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Coby White OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-154)
I love this prop for Bulls guard Coby White, who has been scoring at a high rate during this stretch for Chicago.
Over his last 12 games (all in the month of March), White is averaging 29.8 points per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from 3. During that stretch, White is knocking down 3.3 shots from deep per game on 9.0 attempts.
He’s made at least three shots from 3 in eight of those games, including a 6-for-9 shooting performance from deep against the Lakers. He’s a steal at this current line on Thursday.
Lakers vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
The Lakers have played some high scoring games as of late, including a matchup with the Bulls that combined for 261 points on Saturday.
Last night, the Lakers played another team that loves to push the pace – the Pacers – and finished with 239 combined points.
I am expecting yet another high-scoring affair, especially with the Lakers playing the second night of a back-to-back. Los Angeles has really fallen off defensively as of late, running 23rd in defensive rating over its last 10 games.
On top of that, the Lakers are playing a Chicago team that is top-10 in the NBA in offensive rating over that 10-game stretch and ranks 28th overall in opponent points per game.
The Bulls love to get out and run and play high-scoring games, hitting the OVER in 17 of 35 home games this season.
After watching these teams reach the 260s the last time they played, this total feels a little low on Thursday night.
Pick: OVER 237 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
