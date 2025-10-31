Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The 2025 NBA Cup is set to begin today and there are plenty of exciting group-play matchups to look forward to ahead of the weekend. The reigning tournament champion Los Angeles Lakers will visit the Memphis Grizzlies as 1.5-point underdogs in their first game of this year’s competition and they could have neither of their superstars available.
LeBron James still hasn’t made his 2025-26 debut because of a sciatica issue and Luka Doncic has missed the Lakers’ last three games with a finger sprain and leg contusion. Doncic has been upgraded from out to questionable and could give his team a huge lift if he returns to the hardwood. The Grizzlies aren’t likely to have better luck slowing down Doncic in his first full year with Los Angeles than any other team given how he’s played this so far.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game ahead of tip-off.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lakers: +1.5 (-105)
- Grizzlies: -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Lakers: +110
- Grizzlies: -130
Total
- 237.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Lakers vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 31
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): Amazon Prime Video
- Lakers record: 3-2
- Grizzlies record: 3-2
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Luka Doncic – questionable
- Marcus Smart – questionable
- LeBron James – out
- Maxi Kleber – out
- Gabe Vincent – out
- Adou Thiero – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Zach Edey – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Cedric Coward over 12.5 points (-106)
Coward has quickly become an important part of the Grizzlies' rotation. Memphis traded up to select the Washington State product 11th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft and he’s wasted no time proving his worth. Coward is the Grizzlies’ third-leading scorer and is averaging 16.0 points per game while shooting a ridiculous 65.1 percent from the field and 64.7 percent from deep. Coward’s playing time has gone up in three straight games, so he’ll likely get plenty of opportunities to contribute.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
We might not get a Doncic update until closer to gametime, but he’s trending in the right direction and his presence just might make the Lakers favorites. He can elevate a team that’s actually performed very well on the road in 2025-26.
The Lakers are 2-0 straight up and against the spread on the road this season despite entering both matchups as underdogs. Luka Doncic didn’t play in either contest and his offensive production isn’t something that can be easily matched.
Doncic is averaging 46.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game on 62 percent shooting through two games. Memphis’ bottom-five scoring defense will be hard-pressed to stop that. Especially when Doncic has covered in four of his previous five meetings with the Grizzlies.
Pick: Lakers moneyline (+110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
